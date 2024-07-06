Lava Blaze X 5G: Anticipated Launch, Leaked Pricing, and Expected Features

Lava, a prominent Indian smartphone brand, has officially announced the upcoming release of its latest 5G offering, the Lava Blaze X 5G, scheduled for July 10th. In anticipation of the launch, several leaks have emerged, shedding light on the potential price points and key specifications of this new device.

Potential Pricing in India

Reports from Ytechb, citing anonymous sources, suggest that the Lava Blaze X 5G will be available in multiple configurations, including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The base model is rumored to be priced under Rs. 15,000 and may be offered in purple, cream, or silver color options. Detailed pricing for other variants remains unclear.

This anticipated pricing positions the Lava Blaze X 5G as a more affordable alternative to the Lava Blaze Curve, which debuted in March with a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Expected Specifications

The upcoming Lava Blaze X 5G is speculated to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, also found in the Lava Blaze Curve. It is expected to boast a Full-HD+ curved display and run on the Android 14 operating system.

Leaked information suggests a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, alongside a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The device is also rumored to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging.

Official Launch and Availability

The Lava Blaze X 5G is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market, particularly in the rapidly growing 5G segment. With its competitive pricing, impressive specifications, and the backing of a well-established brand like Lava, the device is likely to attract a large audience of potential buyers.

Lava has confirmed that the official launch of the Lava Blaze X 5G will take place on July 10th at 12:00 pm IST. Following the launch, the phone will be exclusively available on Amazon during the Prime Day sale on July 20th and 21st, giving eager consumers a chance to be among the first to own this promising 5G smartphone.

Beyond its online availability, the Lava Blaze X 5G is expected to hit retail stores in August, further expanding its reach and accessibility to a wider range of consumers across India. As the launch date approaches, anticipation continues to build for this new addition to the Lava smartphone lineup, which is set to redefine the standards for affordable 5G devices in the Indian market.