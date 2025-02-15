Lava Launches Feature-Packed ProWatch X Smartwatch

Lava’s smartwatch sub-brand, Prowatch, has unveiled the ProWatch X, a feature-rich smartwatch designed with the philosophy of ‘Own Your Zone.’ This new offering boasts a vibrant display, a comprehensive suite of fitness and health tracking tools, and a stylish design, all at a competitive price point.

Display and Design

The ProWatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 466×466 resolution, 500 nits brightness, and 326 PPI density, ensuring clear visibility even in bright conditions. The screen is protected by durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and includes an Always-On Display and a 30Hz refresh rate. The watch’s lightweight aluminum alloy frame, finished with sandblasting, provides a premium aesthetic. Users can personalize their experience with over 110 customizable watch faces.

Fitness and Health Tracking

The ProWatch X is equipped with a wide array of fitness and health monitoring capabilities. It offers VO2 Max Measurement, Body Energy Monitoring, and HRV Tracking for in-depth cardiovascular health insights. It also includes Post-Workout Recovery Analysis, Aerobic Training Effect assessment, and Intelligent Exercise Recognition for automatic activity tracking. With over 110 Sports Modes, six running courses, and Smart Sleep Technology, the watch provides detailed data for both fitness and sleep. SpO2 Monitoring and Breathing Exercises further enhance the health management features.

Performance and Hardware

Powering the ProWatch X is a Dual-Core Advanced Actions ATD3085C Chipset coupled with a High-Accuracy HX3960 PPG Sensor, ensuring smooth performance and accurate health metrics. The watch offers 8 to 10 days of battery life, with 5 hours of Bluetooth calling and 17 hours of GPS usage.

Outdoor Features and Durability

Built for the outdoors, the ProWatch X comes with inbuilt GPS, 6-axis motion sensors, and an Explorer Suite that includes an Altimeter, Barometer, and Compass. Its IP68 certification ensures water resistance up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, making it suitable for mild showers and various outdoor activities.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Beyond fitness, the ProWatch X supports Bluetooth Calling and can store up to 10 contacts. Other smart features include Find My Watch & Phone, Women’s Health Tracking, Quick Replies, Event Reminders, and a Pomodoro Timer. Additional utilities include AQI Monitoring, Gesture Controls, and a World Clock with Stopwatch and Lap Tracking.

Pricing and Availability

The ProWatch X is priced at an introductory Rs. 4,499 and is available in three strap options: Silicone, Nylon, and Metal, all with a Cosmic Grey core. It comes with a 2-year warranty. Pre-orders are open from February 15 to February 18, 2025, with an exclusive Rs. 1,000 discount on all bank cards. Sales begin on February 21st, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart.com.