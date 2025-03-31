Lava Marked 16th Anniversary with Special Sale on Smartphones and Smartwatches

Lava International Limited commemorated its 16th anniversary on March 30th, 2025, with a one-day sale featuring discounts on its range of smartphones, smartwatches, and audio accessories. The sale, which was live on Lava’s official e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart, included a special flash offer for the first 100 buyers.

The highlight of the anniversary celebration was the “Rs. 16 Steal Deal,” which offered the Lava Agni 3 5G smartphone and the Prowatch V1 smartwatch for just Rs. 16 to the first 100 customers. The Agni 3 offer began at 12:00 PM, followed by the Prowatch V1 offer at 7:00 PM.

Beyond the flash offer, Lava provided all-day discounts on several of its popular devices. The Lava Agni 3 5G was available for Rs. 16,000, down from its MRP of Rs. 25,499, on the Lava website and Amazon. Other smartphone deals included the Blaze Duo 5G at Rs. 13,799 (MRP Rs. 18,999) and the Blaze 3 5G at Rs. 9,899 (MRP Rs. 12,999), both also available on Lava’s website and Amazon.

In the accessories category, the Probuds N32 and Probuds T31 were offered at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 2,499 respectively), while the Probuds N31 was priced at Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 2,499). These were available on Lava’s website and Amazon. The PB11 power bank was also on sale for Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 1,599) exclusively on Amazon.

Smartwatch discounts included the Prowatch V1 at Rs. 1,616 (MRP Rs. 4,999) on Lava’s website and Flipkart. The Prowatch X was available for Rs. 3,779 (MRP Rs. 6,999) and the Prowatch ZN for Rs. 2,699 (MRP Rs. 5,999), both on Lava’s website and Flipkart and Amazon respectively.

The anniversary sale marked Lava’s 16 years in the Indian mobile technology market. The company stated its commitment to providing accessible technology to consumers.