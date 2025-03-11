Lectrix EV and Bike Bazaar Expand Fleet with 1,000 Battery-Swapping Electric Two-Wheelers

Lectrix EV, the e-mobility division of SAR Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Bike Bazaar, a key player in financing and renting electric two-wheelers, to accelerate EV adoption in last-mile logistics. Under this partnership, Bike Bazaar will expand its fleet by adding 1,000 new Lectrix EV two-wheelers, including high-range models with 3KWh batteries and electric scooters equipped with swappable batteries. These vehicles will be deployed through Mooving’s advanced battery-swapping network. To enhance scalability and operational efficiency, Bike Bazaar also plans to retrofit its existing fleet and integrate it with the Mooving Swap Network, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and high-performance mobility solutions.

Advancing EV Adoption in Logistics

This collaboration strengthens Lectrix EV’s position in India’s growing electric vehicle ecosystem by offering comprehensive vehicle and battery solutions. It addresses key adoption challenges such as range anxiety, high initial costs, and fleet downtime. By leveraging Lectrix EV’s advanced technology and flexible energy solutions, Bike Bazaar aims to optimize operational efficiency, reduce investment costs, and expand its fleet seamlessly without concerns related to battery management.

Industry Leaders on the Partnership

Pritesh Talwar, President of Lectrix EV and Mooving, emphasized the impact of this collaboration:

“Lectrix EV and Mooving are dedicated to revolutionizing last-mile logistics by providing integrated solutions that make EV adoption effortless and cost-effective for fleet operators. Our partnership with Bike Bazaar demonstrates the confidence fleet operators place in our ecosystem, which combines cutting-edge vehicle technology, intelligent battery solutions, and Mooving’s efficient swapping infrastructure to ensure maximum uptime and operational efficiency.”

Karunakaran V, Joint MD and Co-Founder of Bike Bazaar, highlighted the shared vision for sustainability:

“Bike Bazaar is proud to partner with Lectrix EV and Mooving to accelerate the transition to electric mobility in the last-mile delivery sector. As a company committed to making a positive impact in the ESG space, we align with Lectrix EV and Mooving in our goal of building a sustainable future. With Lectrix EV’s vehicles and Mooving’s efficient swapping network, we are set to scale our fleet efficiently while reducing costs and minimizing operational challenges.”

Strengthening India’s EV Ecosystem

As Lectrix EV continues to expand its footprint in the electric vehicle industry, strategic alliances like this reinforce its mission to drive widespread, cost-effective, and sustainable electrification for commercial fleet operators across India.