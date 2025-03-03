Lenovo introduces ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition in India with AI-driven performance and innovative features

Lenovo has officially introduced the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition in India, aiming to redefine the business laptop segment with advanced AI-powered performance and a refined contemporary design. Developed in partnership with Intel, this laptop is crafted for professionals who need power, portability, intelligence, and security in one compact device. The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is positioned to offer next-level productivity, efficiency, and enhanced AI-driven computing to meet evolving business computing needs.

Unmatched Performance & Advanced AI Features

The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, enabling it to deliver advanced AI-powered performance. The dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) offers up to 48 TOPS of AI acceleration, ensuring efficient multitasking, intelligent workload management, and improved energy efficiency.

With Intel Arc Graphics, the device provides exceptional visual performance, making it suitable for creative professionals and immersive content consumption. The laptop is equipped with a 55Wh battery that supports Rapid Charge technology, which achieves up to 80% charge in just one hour, helping business professionals stay productive throughout the day.

Smart AI-Powered Aura Capabilities

The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition comes with Smart Modes designed to adapt in real-time for improved performance and comfort. It offers Attention Mode, which can block certain websites to reduce distractions, and Wellness Features that promote better eye care and provide posture alerts to reduce fatigue.

Additionally, Smart Share supports AI-powered image transfers between Android and iOS devices, enhancing productivity across platforms. The laptop also includes Smart Care, an AI-driven diagnostic tool that integrates with Lenovo Premium Care support to provide proactive device health monitoring.

Sleek Build with Durability and Sustainability

Weighing approximately 1.21 kg and measuring 17.18mm thin, the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition offers portability without compromising durability. It meets MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards, ensuring resilience under harsh conditions.

The chassis incorporates 50% recycled aluminum, aligning with Lenovo’s commitment to sustainability while retaining the renowned ThinkPad robustness. Its 14-inch OLED display supports resolutions up to 2.8K, offers 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and supports Dolby Vision for exceptional visual clarity. The Dolby Atmos stereo speakers further enhance the experience with 360-degree immersive audio.

Enhanced Keyboard and Precision Haptic Touchpad

The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition preserves the signature ThinkPad typing experience with its 1.35mm travel keyboard, delivering a responsive and tactile typing feel. The 80×130 mm glass haptic touchpad offers precise navigation and serves as an intuitive alternative to the traditional TrackPoint.

Advanced Security for Professionals

Security is a key focus in the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, making it ideal for business professionals. The laptop is equipped with an 8.0MP UHD camera with a large sensor and IR discrete support. It also includes Windows Hello facial recognition, an electronic privacy shutter, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for automatic presence detection.

The Aura Smart Modes further enhance security with Shield Mode, which provides privacy alerts, activates Privacy Guard, and triggers a VPN connection when connecting to untrusted networks, ensuring business professionals are protected while working remotely.

Pricing and Availability

The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition has a starting price of INR 1,38,000. It will be available first on Lenovo.com, followed by Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and select offline retail outlets across India.