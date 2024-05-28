Lenovo Legion Go Lite Tipped to Compete with Refreshed Asus ROG Ally X

Lenovo's Legion Go Lite and Asus's ROG Ally X are set to clash in the handheld gaming market, offering top-tier performance and unique features. Discover which device reigns supreme.

Lenovo’s new handheld gaming console, the Legion Go Lite, is set to challenge the recently refreshed Asus ROG Ally X in the competitive handheld gaming market. Both devices are designed for gamers seeking powerful, portable gaming solutions running Windows 11.

Specifications and Performance

The Legion Go Lite boasts an 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which surpasses the ROG Ally X’s 7-inch 1920 x 1080 display at 120Hz. This larger screen with higher resolution offers a more immersive gaming experience. Both devices are powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, ensuring top-tier performance for demanding games. Graphics are handled by AMD’s RDNA architecture, providing detailed and vibrant visuals in both devices.

Storage and Expandability

The Legion Go Lite offers more storage flexibility with options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, compared to the ROG Ally X, which offers a single 512GB storage option. However, the ROG Ally X features a UHS-II microSD slot, allowing for easy storage expansion, though it has been reported to have overheating issues when the device is charging and in Turbo mode​.

Design and Build

In terms of design, the Legion Go Lite features detachable controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch, adding versatility to how it can be used. The ROG Ally X sticks with a more traditional design with fixed controls but includes advanced features like haptic feedback and customizable back paddles​. Both devices are equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and stable wireless connections.

Additional Features

Lenovo’s handheld comes with its Coldfront cooling system, which is crucial for maintaining performance during extended gaming sessions. On the software side, the Legion Go Lite includes Lenovo’s Legion Space software and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, enhancing its value proposition. The ROG Ally X, on the other hand, features Armoury Crate game launcher and a fingerprint unlock feature, adding layers of convenience and security for users​​.

The battle between Lenovo’s Legion Go Lite and the Asus ROG Ally X is shaping up to be an exciting one for gamers. While the Legion Go Lite offers a superior display and more storage options, the ROG Ally X brings robust features and ease of expandability. Gamers will need to weigh these factors against their personal preferences and needs to choose the best device for their handheld gaming adventures.