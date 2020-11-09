Lenovo Legion Phone Duel listed on company’s India site, launch seems imminent

Those looking to buy a high-end gaming phone can look forward to the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel which comes with an eye-catching design as well as high-end specs. However, the phone was not available for sale in India so far even though the company had launched it back in July itself.

All of that is set to change now that the phone has been found listed on the company’s India website. Unfortunately, no other information is available on this at the moment, which includes the exact launch dates, the price it is going to sell for, and so on.

To refresh things a bit, the Legion Phone Duel comes powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled to a max of 16 GB of RAM along with 512 GB of storage on the top model. The phone runs on the company’s ZUI 12 operating system based on Android 10. Providing the juice is a twin 2,500 mAh battery which together makes for a combined 5,000 mAh power source. There is 90 W Super flash charging support as well which can fully charge the phone within just half an hour.

The front is made up of a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Other salient features of the display include its touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

Another unique design feature of the new Legion Phone Fuel is its side mounted selfie camera. The selfie cam of the pop-up type is of 20 MP resolution and f/2.2 aperture. Otherwise, there is a dual camera system on the rear comprising of a 64 MP f/1.89 primary camera and a 16 MP ultra wide-angle sensor. The phone also features a twin USB Type-C port.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1. Besides, the phone is GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and QZSS(L1+L5) compliant as well.

Watch this space for other launch information, including the pricing structure.