Lenovo pioneers new advancements in hybrid AI technology, introducing a range of devices and solutions aimed at supporting creators, professionals, and businesses. These innovations align with Lenovo’s vision of smarter AI for all, demonstrating how comprehensive AI integration can enhance creativity, collaboration, and connectivity across sectors.

From fresh device designs to cost-effective edge inference solutions, the technology introduced at MWC highlights the evolving strength and flexibility of Lenovo’s AI portfolio, blending innovative ideas with practical applications.

Key Announcements from Lenovo at MWC 2025

Lenovo pioneers several groundbreaking solutions at MWC 2025, including:

Advanced AI-powered PCs such as the ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with a discrete NPU, and the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10).

Innovative concepts like the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC featuring an outward folding display, the unique Lenovo Magic Bay accessories, and the Yoga Solar PC Concept, which operates using solar energy.

Introduction of Lenovo AI Now, an intelligent, personalized AI assistant designed to run directly on devices.

Smart Connect 2.0 software, designed to unify digital experiences by enabling seamless interaction between Lenovo AI Now and moto ai across multiple devices.

The ThinkEdge SE100, an entry-level solution that brings edge inference and enterprise intelligence to businesses at an accessible cost.

Focus on AI Convergence and Ecosystem Connectivity

During his keynote at MWC 2025, Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang emphasized Lenovo pioneers approach to AI, highlighting the importance of combining AI models, data, and computing power across devices, edge, and cloud environments. This convergence not only strengthens the AI ecosystem but also enhances creativity by transforming innovative concepts into practical realities.

Democratizing and Personalizing AI Experiences

Lenovo pioneers efforts also focus on making AI more accessible and customizable for users. By embedding intelligence directly into devices and introducing AI agents capable of performing real-world tasks, Lenovo ensures that AI solutions meet the diverse needs of both consumers and businesses.

Leveraging the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage, the company extends its leadership in hybrid infrastructure to deliver tailored AI capabilities to enterprises. Whether businesses are in the early stages of AI adoption, expanding their capabilities, or optimizing existing processes, Lenovo’s AI services—like AI PC Fast Start adoption services and advanced AI deployment solutions—help maximize the value of AI investments.

Commitment to Security and Responsible AI Innovation

Doug Fisher, Lenovo’s Chief Security and AI Officer, reiterated Lenovo pioneers commitment to security and privacy throughout AI development and deployment. At MWC 2025, Fisher highlighted how Lenovo embraces responsible innovation, strong governance frameworks, and trust-building initiatives to ensure AI solutions positively impact users and businesses.

Building Personalized AI Experiences Across Devices

Lenovo pioneers approach to AI integration spans across laptops, software solutions, and concept devices, combining innovation with versatility to cater to users facing increasingly complex tasks.

Newly announced Yoga and IdeaPad AI laptops integrate Copilot+ AI features, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs for intensive graphical work, and Lenovo Aura Edition laptops co-developed with Intel, simplifying the user experience with intuitive AI integration. These devices aim to enhance content creation, productivity, and entertainment, making AI a natural part of everyday computing.

Introducing the Yoga Solar PC Concept

Among the standout innovations, Lenovo pioneers the Yoga Solar PC Concept—a solar-powered, ultra-slim, lightweight laptop designed for productivity on the go. This concept device uses advanced solar technology to maximize energy absorption, enabling consistent performance even in low-light environments. The Yoga Solar PC Concept reflects Lenovo’s commitment to blending renewable energy with cutting-edge technology.

AI-Driven Business Devices and Concepts

Lenovo pioneers also introduced its latest AI-powered business devices, including updated ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops, enhanced ThinkShield security solutions, and immersive proofs of concept aimed at improving productivity, personalization, and security for professionals and hybrid workers.

The ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept offers an adaptive folding OLED design, enabling seamless transitions between different work modes. Designed to enhance AI-powered multitasking and collaboration, the device includes intelligent controls and dynamic workspace adjustments, allowing users to optimize productivity in any setting. This concept exemplifies Lenovo pioneers vision for the future of flexible, AI-enhanced business computing.

Expanding AI Capabilities at the Edge

Lenovo pioneers new ways to bring AI capabilities to the edge with the ThinkEdge SE100, a first-of-its-kind, entry-level AI inferencing server designed to make edge AI accessible and affordable for both SMBs and large enterprises. This compact, secure, and cost-effective server bridges the gap between client devices and edge servers, bringing AI-powered insights to diverse business environments.

As a leader in edge computing infrastructure, Lenovo has shipped over a million edge systems globally, achieving 13 consecutive quarters of growth in edge revenue. Lenovo pioneers continued efforts to expand AI computing to the edge, ensuring businesses of all sizes can leverage AI to improve efficiency and decision-making.