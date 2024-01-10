Lenovo Unveils Intel ARC GPU-Powered LOQ Laptops in India

Lenovo has officially launched its new range of Lenovo LOQ laptops in India, featuring Intel Core 14th Gen processors. The series includes models like the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I, and Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9. These devices mark the introduction of Intel Arc graphics in India, aiming to cater to gamers, creators, and streamers.

Key Highlights:

First laptops in India with Intel Arc graphics.

Powered by 14th gen Intel Core HX series processors.

Features include hyperchamber thermal technology, LA AI chip, and Lenovo AI Engine+.

Display options include a 144Hz FHD panel and a 165Hz WQHD panel.

Comes with 3 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Available customization through Lenovo’s ‘Custom to Order’ option.

The LOQ lineup is diverse, offering various configurations including Intel Core 14th generation CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs. An Intel-based option with Intel Arc A530M graphics is a significant addition. The hyperchamber thermal technology in these laptops ensures efficient performance management, enhancing power output while maintaining comfortable temperatures and reduced fan noise.

The updated LA AI chip boosts performance significantly, ensuring high framerates and optimized power consumption. The Lenovo AI Engine+ dynamically adjusts power, cooling, and other settings to maximize performance across various tasks.

For display, customers can choose between a 144Hz FHD panel or a 165Hz WQHD panel. The laptops also feature a 4-zone RGB keyboard option for enhanced gaming aesthetics. Audio quality is elevated with Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D audio, ensuring clear in-game communication.

Every Lenovo LOQ laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and includes a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Lenovo also offers the Legion Arena app, providing a unified platform for accessing games from various sources.

Lenovo’s Premium Care service is available for these laptops, offering advanced hardware and software support.

Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India, emphasized the significance of the new LOQ range in enhancing gaming experiences for the youth. Akshay Kamath, Director – PC Client Category, Intel India, highlighted the advanced features of the 14th Gen HX-series processors and Intel Arc discrete graphics.

The Lenovo LOQ laptops are priced starting at INR 59,990 and are available through Lenovo’s website, exclusive stores, and other retail channels.