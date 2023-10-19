Lexar Unveils New Memory and Gaming Products at GITEX Global 2023

Lexar recently launched its updated portfolio of memory and gaming products at GITEX Global in Dubai. The new offerings include a microSD card, internal SSDs, DRAM, and portable SSDs, presented at stand D1, Hall No.1, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Key Highlights:

Launch of the Professional GOLD micro SDXC UHS-II Card.

Introduction of three portable SSDs: SL600, SL500, and Armor 700 Rugged.

Release of the ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory and Professional NM1090 M.2 Gen 5 NVMe SSD.

The products aim to cater to photographers, videographers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent at Lexar, commented on the company’s 25-year history of developing memory solutions. He mentioned the significance of the expanded portfolio which offers enhanced speed and memory capacities.

The Professional GOLD micro SDXC UHS-II Card boasts a Video Speed Class 60 (V60) rating, available in 128GB and 256GB variants. The card provides transfer speeds up to 280MB/s, making it suitable for high-definition multimedia files, including 4K video.

New Lexar Portable SSDs Lexar introduced three portable SSDs emphasizing durability, reliability, and speed. All three SSDs are protected by Lexar DataShield, a security software featuring 256-bit AES encryption.

Product Details:

The SL600 Portable SSD ranges from 500GB to 4TB with speeds of up to 2000MB/s read/write.

ranges from 500GB to 4TB with speeds of up to 2000MB/s read/write. SL500 Portable SSD available from 512GB to 4TB offers 2000 MB/s read and 1080MB/s write speeds.

available from 512GB to 4TB offers 2000 MB/s read and 1080MB/s write speeds. Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD mirrors the SL600’s speeds and comes in capacities from 1TB to 4TB. It boasts an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

For the gaming sector, the products include the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory and the Professional NM1090 M.2 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD. The ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory provides speeds of 8000MT/s and 8400MT/s, while the Professional NM1090 M.2 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD delivers 12,000MB/s read and 11,000MB/s write.

Mr. Oubida further added that the company aims to keep offering advanced memory solutions designed to be compatible with a variety of devices.