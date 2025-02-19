Lexar Unveils the Tough and High-Performance ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India

Lexar, a globally recognized brand in memory solutions, has launched the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India. Designed for durability and high-speed performance, this portable SSD offers a robust solution for storing and protecting essential data. Whether it’s family photos, critical documents, or creative projects, the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD ensures that files remain secure even in unpredictable environments.

Rugged Design with Superior Protection

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is engineered to endure the harshest conditions. It boasts an IP66 rating, making it both water-resistant and dust-resistant, ensuring data safety from spills, splashes, and exposure to dust. Additionally, the drop-resistant construction allows the drive to withstand accidental falls from heights of up to 3 meters, offering reliable protection for on-the-go professionals.

To prevent overheating during intensive tasks, the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD features an advanced thermal control system. This technology maintains optimal temperatures, ensuring sustained high-speed performance without risk of device failure.

Seamless Compatibility Across Multiple Devices

This high-performance SSD supports a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, iPads, Android devices, iPhone 15 Pro Series, and gaming consoles like Xbox Series X|S and PS4/PS5. Its universal compatibility ensures seamless data transfers and quick access to stored content.

Unparalleled Speed and Apple ProRes Recording Support

Designed with professionals in mind, the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD delivers exceptional read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, enabling smooth workflows and efficient content production. It also supports Apple ProRes recording, allowing direct shooting at 4K 60FPS with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, making it an ideal solution for videographers and content creators.

Lexar’s Commitment to Secure and Reliable Storage

Equipped with Lexar Data Shield, this SSD offers 256-bit AES hardware encryption, ensuring that sensitive files remain protected from unauthorized access. Even in case of loss or theft, stored data remains secure, providing users with peace of mind.

Key Features of the Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface offering speeds of up to 2000MB/s for accelerated data transfers

IP66 rating for water resistance and dust resistance, providing protection in extreme conditions

Drop-resistant construction, withstanding falls from up to 3 meters

Apple ProRes recording support, enabling 4K 60FPS video capture directly to the drive

Advanced thermal control system for maintaining optimal performance

Wide compatibility, supporting PCs, Macs, Android, iPhone 15 Series, cameras, gaming consoles, and more

All-in-one cable with Type-C and USB-A connectivity

Lexar Data Shield with 256-bit AES encryption for enhanced security

Pricing and Availability

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is available for purchase at major retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms across India. Pricing starts at ₹14,000 for the 1TB variant and ₹22,000 for the 2TB variant.