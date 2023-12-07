LG Donates INR 1 Crore to Indian Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

LG Electronics, a prominent consumer durable company in India, has announced a contribution of INR 1 Crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF). This donation is part of the company’s observance of Armed Forces Flag Day, recognized annually on December 7th since 1949 in India. The day is dedicated to honoring martyrs and active servicemen who protect the nation’s borders.

The Kar Salaam initiative, started by LG in 2017, focuses on supporting and honoring the Indian Armed Forces. This year’s contribution to the AFFDF is a continuation of LG’s commitment to this cause.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD- LG India, commented on the contribution, stating, “LG recognizes the immense contribution of our Armed Forces. The Kar Salaam initiative is our way of expressing gratitude to those who have dedicated themselves to the nation. We are proud to support them in their service.”

Cmde H.P. Singh, Secretary of the Kendriya Sainik Board, expressed appreciation for LG Electronics‘ consistent support. He highlighted the impact of the Kar Salaam initiative in raising awareness and generating funds, benefiting war widows, children of martyrs, disabled soldiers, and ex-servicemen. He also expressed optimism about increased participation and contributions to the cause this year.