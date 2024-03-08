LG Electronics Commemorates Women’s Achievements with #BreakTheLabel Campaign

LG Electronics initiated its month-long #BreakTheLabel campaign in honor of International Women’s Day. The campaign, designed to highlight the accomplishments of women in unconventional fields, began with a panel discussion at the LG Innovation Gallery on March 5th. Featuring a diverse group of women, the discussion served as a platform to recognize their contributions and inspire others to challenge societal norms.

Key Highlights:

The #BreakTheLabel campaign aims to celebrate women who have excelled in unconventional fields.

A panel discussion featuring influential women from various domains marked the beginning of the campaign.

The campaign underscores LG Electronics’ commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Influential entrepreneurs will be highlighted throughout the campaign, showcasing their stories and contributions.

The panel included Priyanka Mangesh Mohite, Sneha Rathor Khandelwal, Capt. Dr. Sneha Sharma, Barkha Kaul, Shikha Khushu, and Shweta Mehta, who shared their experiences and insights. Their stories of resilience and determination underscored the campaign’s focus on empowering women to pursue their aspirations regardless of societal expectations.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, emphasizing the importance of empowering women and fostering a world of equality and opportunity. Panelists shared their personal journeys and the challenges they faced, offering advice and encouragement to others seeking to defy stereotypes.

Priyanka Mangesh Mohite highlighted the importance of passion and mental strength in mountaineering, while Sneha Rathor Khandelwal discussed the empowerment of women through support and appreciation of their worth. Capt. Sneha Sharma advocated for women to pursue their passions without constraint by societal expectations, and Shweta Mehta encouraged finding one’s purpose and pursuing it with heart and soul. Barkha and Shikha emphasized determination, education, and the power of connectivity and networking in achieving success.

The campaign will also feature influential entrepreneurs such as Malvica Saxena, Smriti & Kriti Singhal, and Aditi Gupta, among others, to tribute their journeys and highlight the impact of women’s contributions across society. Through the #BreakTheLabel campaign, LG aims to amplify the voices of women who have carved their paths, inspiring others to embrace their full potential and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable world.