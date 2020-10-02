LG K7 Vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus: Features, Specs, and Price

LG K7 smartphone is officially released in India. LG termed the release of new K series as significant since many other manufacturers have already released devices with similar specifications. In this article, we will compare the features and specifications of LG K7 with Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus.

LG K7 Vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

Both LG K7 and Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus feature a 5-inch display but the difference is with the use of technology. While K7 comes with In-Cell touch FWVGA (854X480) 2.5D Arc glass screen with superior glossy pebble design, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus boasts a Full HD IPS display with 450 nits brightness.

LG K7 is equipped with a 1.1Ghz Quad Core Snapdragon Processor. However, LG hasn’t revealed the correct build of the Snapdragon processor used in the K7 model. Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus, on the other hand, comes with 1.5GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 616 processor.

Compared to LG K7, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus features Adreno 405 graphics, which is much efficient than Adreno 304.

LG K7 offers 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage capacity as opposed to 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage in Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

LG K7 offers a 5-megapixel primary camera followed by the equal capacity of the front-facing camera. However, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus features a much more improved camera with 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor and 5-megapixel front-facing 4 piece lense shooter.

We verified the official specification of LG K7 and unable to find a reference to LED Flash but it is included with Vibe K5 Plus. LG has bundled features like gesture shot, gesture interval shot, tap and shot with the camera.

LG K7 smartphone packs a 2125mAh battery, which is significantly lower than 2750mAh Li-Ion Polymer battery in Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus.

Nowadays, users look for sound features while investing for a smartphone. While LG K7 features a standard speaker setup with features like bass reducer, treble booster, bass booster, vocal booster, and headset enhancer, the Lenovo K5 Plus offers twin rear-mounted speakers with Dolby Atmos sound coupled with an advanced TheaterMax support.

LG K7

Both LG K7 and Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus are loaded with Android 5.1 Lollipop. As usual, Lenovo has integrated Vibe UI, but there is no accurate information regarding the UI included with LG K7. Meanwhile, the LG K7 smartphone provides support for nine regional languages.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus is comparatively cheaper at Rs. 8499 than LG K7, which is priced at Rs. 9500. If you would like to buy a smartphone with latest features then Vibe K5 Plus beats K7 in all aspects. Moreover, Flipkart is providing a discount offer up to Rs. 6000 for the exchange of functional and display intact devices.