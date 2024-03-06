Logitech Launches MX Brio, A New Addition to Its Webcam Lineup

Logitech has introduced the MX Brio, a new webcam aiming to cater to the evolving requirements of working professionals and streamers. The device, part of Logitech’s Master Series, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and is designed to enhance virtual collaboration and content sharing. MX Brio is equipped with an advanced webcam sensor, AI-enhanced image quality, and customization options to improve video and audio quality during virtual meetings and live streaming sessions.

Key Highlights:

MX Brio features Ultra HD 4K resolution and a webcam sensor with 70% larger pixels than its predecessor, the Brio 4K.

AI-enhanced image quality offers better face visibility and image details, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

Users can fine-tune video appearance with advanced customization options and share physical objects easily with Show Mode.

The webcam includes two beamforming microphones, an integrated privacy shutter, and supports RightSight autoframing.

MX Brio is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and is compatible with Chromebook.

As part of Logitech’s sustainability efforts, MX Brio is carbon neutral, and its packaging and components utilize environmentally friendly materials.

Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, highlighted the versatility of the MX Brio, emphasizing its capacity to deliver superior video and sound quality across various environments. The device’s integration into the Master Series ecosystem aims to foster quality collaboration and enhance streaming experiences.

The MX Brio’s environmental credentials include carbon-neutral certification and the use of certified post-consumer recycled plastic, aligning with Logitech’s commitment to sustainability. The product’s packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Available in Pale Grey, the MX Brio is priced at Rs 24,995 and joins Logitech’s array of innovative products designed to meet the needs of today’s professionals and content creators.