Lotus Electronics and Indore Superchargers Health Welfare Society Introduce Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run

Lotus Electronics, a prominent name in Central India’s electronics retail sector, has partnered with Indore Superchargers Health Welfare Society to present the Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run. This community-driven event aims to encourage fitness while raising awareness on cyber security, blending health awareness with education on digital safety. Scheduled for March 23, 2025, the event will begin at Nehru Stadium, Indore, and is expected to attract participants across various age groups and backgrounds.

The Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run is more than just a race; it serves as a platform to highlight the importance of national culture, family bonding, safety, and digital literacy in today’s technology-driven society.

Event Categories and Participation Options

This year’s Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run offers four different categories to ensure inclusivity for all fitness levels. Participants can choose from:

Fun Run – Ideal for beginners and families looking to enjoy a casual fitness experience.

5K Timed – Aimed at individuals looking to track their performance.

5K Untimed – A relaxed option for those who prefer a non-competitive walk or jog.

10K Timed – Suitable for experienced runners aiming to challenge themselves.

With categories for both seasoned runners and those simply seeking fun ways to stay active, the Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run ensures everyone can participate.

Focus on Cyber Security and Digital Literacy

The primary theme for this year’s event is cyber security, addressing the growing need for digital literacy and online safety. Participants will not only engage in physical fitness but will also gain practical insights into protecting themselves and their families from cyber threats. The combination of fitness and cyber security awareness reflects the evolving challenges of our increasingly digital world.

Institutional Support and Community Collaboration

The Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run enjoys strong support from Indore Municipal Corporation and Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Indore. This collaboration highlights the commitment to promoting health awareness and community welfare, while also integrating national culture and family participation into the event’s fabric.

Statements from Key Organizers

Mr. Gaurav Pahwa of Lotus Electronics emphasized the broader vision behind this initiative. “At Lotus Electronics, we have always aimed to support the communities we operate in. The Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run is more than a sporting event — it’s a unique platform to merge fitness with education about cyber security, a critical issue in today’s digital age. Our collaboration with Indore Superchargers Health Welfare Society reflects our commitment to promoting both health awareness and digital safety,” he noted.

Dr. Amit Bang, representing Indore Superchargers Health Welfare Society, further highlighted the importance of this unique combination. “Our core focus has always been to encourage healthier lifestyles while addressing current social issues. With this year’s theme of cyber security, we want to equip participants with the knowledge to stay safe online, all while enhancing their physical well-being. Partnering with Lotus Electronics strengthens our ability to extend this message to a wider audience,” said Dr. Bang.

Registration and Event Details

Registrations for the Lotus 10K Indore Superchargers Run are now officially open. Interested participants are advised to register at the earliest to secure their place in this unique event that combines fitness, health awareness, digital literacy, and cyber security education.

For complete registration details, race guidelines, and updates, please visit indoresuperchargers.com.