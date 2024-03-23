Lotus Electronics Launches Grand Holi Sale with Up to 60% Off

Lotus Electronics has kicked off its Grand Holi Sale, offering up to 60% discounts on a wide range of electronics until March 31, 2024. Shoppers can find deals in-store or online, featuring significant savings on entertainment devices, personal grooming tools, and more.

Key Highlights:

The sale runs until March 31, 2024, across all Lotus Electronics stores and online.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off on smart TVs, portable speakers, smartphones, and more.

Special offers include discounts on grooming essentials, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Additional bank offers available for more savings.

Lotus Electronics’ Grand Holi Sale promises significant discounts on various products, including entertainment and personal care devices. For party enthusiasts, the JBL Amplified Speaker 100W is now priced at Rs. 20,999, and the Sony Party Box Speaker is available for Rs. 32,900. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro + Smartphone is also on offer at Rs. 54,999.

For post-Holi care, Lotus provides discounts on grooming essentials such as hair straighteners starting at Rs 1,299, trimmers from Rs 519, shavers from Rs 2,199, and massagers starting at Rs 1,319. Additionally, the sale features air conditioners starting at Rs 27,999 and refrigerators from Rs 9,000, perfect for the upcoming summer months.

Customers can also take advantage of additional bank offers to enhance their shopping experience without worrying about their budget.

Savings on Tech and Grooming Essentials

The sale includes a range of products from entertainment devices to personal grooming essentials, ensuring there’s something for everyone. With the festive season of Holi in full swing, Lotus Electronics offers an opportunity for shoppers to upgrade their gadgets and personal care tools at discounted prices.

Stay Cool with Summer Offers

As the weather heats up, Lotus Electronics provides deals to keep you comfortable. With special prices on air conditioners and refrigerators, preparing for the summer season has never been more affordable.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate Holi with fantastic deals from Lotus Electronics. With the combination of quality products and attractive discounts, the Grand Holi Sale is an ideal opportunity to shop and save.