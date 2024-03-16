L&T Technology Services Wins $100 Million Cybersecurity Project

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a renowned engineering and technology services company, announced its latest achievement: securing a program approximately valued at $100 million from Maharashtra State Cyber Department. This endeavor is set to establish a comprehensive Cybersecurity and Digital Threat Analytics Centre aimed at enhancing public safety and cyber awareness in Maharashtra.

Key Highlights:

The project, a collaboration with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, aims to bolster the public’s safety against cyber threats.

LTTS will design an advanced cybersecurity system and establish a fully equipped Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Prevention Centre.

The initiative includes a Digital Threat Analytics Centre and a Centre of Excellence, featuring tools for deepfake detection, mobile malware forensics, and more.

A Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) and a Security Operations Centre (SOC) fortified by AI & ML technologies will be established to protect critical infrastructure.

This initiative by the Government of Maharashtra, with LTTS and KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as partners, is focused on developing secure, digitally interconnected smart cities. The program encompasses the design of a sophisticated cybersecurity system, establishment of a Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Prevention Centre, and features including a Digital Threat Analytics Centre, CERT, and SOC.

The integration of Smart World and Communication within LTTS aims to enhance public cyber safety, leveraging the company’s experience in setting up over 25 command centers. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, emphasized the significance of this project beyond business, highlighting it as an opportunity to leverage their command center experience for societal benefits. Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG in India, expressed pride in participating in this initiative, underlining the shared commitment to public safety and advanced cybersecurity solutions.