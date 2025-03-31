LTIMindtree and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Advance Business Transformation with Agentic AI

Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005] announced today an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to leverage Google Cloud’s Agentic AI capabilities to accelerate business growth and reshape the cloud environment for clients worldwide.

As part of this strengthened alliance, LTIMindtree will utilize Google Cloud’s Gemini models and other advanced technologies to jointly develop industry-specific solutions. This initiative seeks to promote widespread adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) across various sectors.

The partnership will focus on establishing a streamlined process for solution development, encompassing market development activities, go-to-market strategies, and comprehensive training programs for LTIMindtree’s workforce. Furthermore, this collaboration will enable LTIMindtree to create tailored proofs of concept and pilot programs addressing specific customer needs. The combined strengths of both organizations are expected to deliver market-leading solutions that assist enterprises in achieving greater returns on their cloud investments while modernizing their infrastructure and data systems.

Under this strategic collaboration, LTIMindtree will combine its deep industry knowledge with Google Cloud’s AI platforms, such as Vertex AI, to build specialized offerings for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Media and Entertainment, Retail, and CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) industries. This approach intends to speed up the integration of new AI-driven technologies and provide clients with unique advantages through early access to these solutions. The partnership also aims to facilitate quicker service deployment and offer extensive client support, ultimately improving customer satisfaction. Additionally, LTIMindtree will gain access to more resources from Google Cloud to facilitate the development of new solutions and reduce time-to-market.

Nachiket Deshpande, President – Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, Partnerships and Whole Time Director at LTIMindtree, stated, “Our partnership with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our journey towards growth. By combining our strengths, we are in a position to provide substantial value to our customers and drive meaningful change in the cloud ecosystem.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Organization at Google Cloud, commented, “Generative AI has the potential to increase business efficiencies and change how organizations function. With LTIMindtree’s expertise and Google Cloud’s leading AI technology, customers can implement powerful solutions that address industry challenges and significantly improve business performance.”

To support this partnership, LTIMindtree will establish a dedicated team comprising professionals with extensive knowledge across a wide range of Google Cloud technologies and services. The long-term goal of this collaboration is to ensure the smooth integration of Google Cloud products and solutions for customers, enabling them to achieve consistent value and growth.