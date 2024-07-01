Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives: 5 Premium SUVs Worth Considering

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Mahindra XUV700 has achieved a remarkable sales milestone, surpassing 200,000 units sold within 33 months of its launch. This solidifies its position as a best-selling SUV in its segment. With its five-star Global NCAP safety rating and a host of features, the XUV700 has captured the attention of Indian consumers.

However, the competitive SUV landscape offers several compelling alternatives. Let’s explore five Mahindra XUV700 competitors worth considering:

1. Mahindra Scorpio-N

Within Mahindra’s own lineup, the Mahindra Scorpio-N emerges as a strong contender. This three-row SUV boasts powerful engine options, including a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel, available in various tunes. With 4×4 capability and terrain management modes, the Scorpio-N caters to both on-road and off-road adventurers.

2. Tata Safari

The Tata Safari, another seven-seater SUV, shares the XUV700’s five-star Global NCAP safety rating. Built on the OMEGARC platform, the Safari offers a spacious interior and a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The five-seater counterpart to the Safari, the Tata Harrier, is an attractive option for those seeking a mid-size SUV with a focus on safety. It shares the same engine as the Safari and offers a similar feature set, making it a compelling alternative to the Mahindra XUV700.

4. MG Hector Plus

MG Motor’s MG Hector Plus enters the ring as a versatile three-row SUV with both six- and seven-seater configurations. Its engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol, catering to diverse preferences. Notably, the Hector Plus comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS and a 14-inch display.

5. Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar, a seven-seater version of the popular Creta, is another strong contender in this segment. With a soon-to-be-launched facelift, the Alcazar promises updated styling and features. Its current-generation model offers a choice between 1.5-litre diesel and turbo-petrol engines.

While the Mahindra XUV700 has undoubtedly made its mark, the Indian SUV market offers a variety of choices. The Mahindra Scorpio-N, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar all present compelling alternatives, each with its unique strengths and features.