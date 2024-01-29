Major Price Drop: Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Now More Affordable in India

Motorola has made a significant move in the Indian smartphone market by slashing the prices of its Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra models. This decision brings these advanced foldable smartphones within a more accessible price range, potentially altering the dynamics of the premium smartphone segment in India.

Key Highlights:

The Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra have received a permanent price cut of ₹10,000 in India.

The Razr 40 is now priced at ₹44,999, and the Razr 40 Ultra at ₹69,999.

Customers can avail an additional ₹2,000 instant discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI.

The phones feature vibrant pOLED folding displays, high-quality cameras, and are powered by Snapdragon processors.

Motorola is also gearing up to launch new color options for these models in the Indian market.

Moto Razr Series: A Blend of Style and Technology

Specifications Overview

The Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are not just about their foldable designs; they pack impressive technical specifications. The Razr 40 Ultra sports a 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED cover display and a 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED main display, while the Razr 40 comes with a 1.5-inch pOLED cover display and a similar-sized main display. Both models offer high refresh rates, HDR10+ support, and are powered by Snapdragon processors – the 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the Ultra and the 7 Gen 1 SoC for the Razr 40.

Camera and Battery

Both models feature a 32MP front camera. The Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with a 12MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while the Razr 40 boasts a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The battery capacity is 3800mAh for the Ultra and 4200mAh for the Razr 40, with both supporting fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

The revised pricing makes the Razr 40 one of the most affordable foldables in India. The Razr 40 Ultra, even with its high-end features, is now priced competitively compared to its rivals. These price cuts, coupled with additional bank offers, make the Moto Razr series an attractive choice for consumers looking for premium foldable smartphones.

Conclusion

With the latest price cut, Motorola’s Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra have become more compelling options in India’s smartphone market. Their combination of innovative design, solid specifications, and now more accessible pricing positions them strongly against competitors in the foldable phone segment. This move by Motorola is likely to encourage more consumers to consider foldable smartphones as a viable option.