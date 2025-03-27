Majority Worldwide Actively Back Up Digital Content, Survey Reveals

A recent global survey conducted by Researchscape on behalf of Western Digital indicates a strong trend towards proactive data backup among consumers worldwide. The study, released in conjunction with World Backup Day, found that 87% of respondents actively back up their digital content, either automatically or manually.

The survey, which polled 6,118 individuals across 10 countries between February 7th and 25th, 2025, highlights a growing awareness of the importance of safeguarding personal data. The primary motivations for backing up data include the fear of losing important files (83%), the need to free up space on devices (67%), and protection against cyber threats (42%). Notably, 19% of respondents reported backing up their data because they were advised to do so.

India Leads in Daily Backups and External HDD Usage

India stands out in its data backup habits, with 30% of Indian respondents backing up their data daily – the highest percentage globally, surpassing figures from the US (27%) and the UK (23%). External hard drives are a popular backup solution in India, with 54% of respondents utilizing them. This places India second globally in external HDD usage for backup, just behind France (59%).

Owais Mohammed, Sales Director for India, Middle East, and Africa at Western Digital, commented on the findings, stating, “It’s encouraging to see Indian consumers recognizing the critical nature of protecting their data.” He further emphasized the significance of World Backup Day as an annual reminder to secure digital assets and educate those unaware of the potential consequences of data loss. The survey also revealed that a significant 71% of Indian respondents have already experienced data loss due to device failure, accidental deletion, or cyberattacks.

Challenges Remain Despite Positive Trends

Despite the positive momentum in data backup practices in India, the survey identified some areas of concern. A notable 28% of Indian respondents, the second-highest globally, still do not back up their personal data, indicating a significant reliance on the longevity of their devices.

The survey also touched upon the challenges individuals face with data backup. Globally, 35% of respondents find cloud storage increasingly expensive. This cost concern is prompting a shift towards a combination of cloud and local external storage solutions for data protection and cost management. In India, 77% of respondents currently use cloud storage. External HDDs, offering substantial storage capacities like 26TB, are emerging as a cost-effective complement to cloud storage, a trend already embraced by 54% of surveyed Indians. Additionally, 22% of Indian respondents utilize network-attached storage (NAS), the highest adoption rate worldwide.

Adopting the 3-2-1 Backup Strategy

Experts recommend the 3-2-1 backup strategy as a reliable method for data protection. This strategy involves maintaining three copies of data, storing them on two different types of media, with one copy kept offsite, such as in the cloud.

Western Digital Offers Solutions for Growing Data Needs

Western Digital provides a range of data storage solutions designed to simplify the backup process for both consumers and businesses. The company recently announced higher capacity offerings, including a 26TB WD Red Pro CMR HDD for NAS environments and 26TB-based G-DRIVE and G-RAID external storage solutions. For consumers seeking portable backup options, the WD My Passport 20th Anniversary Edition offers up to 6TB of storage and includes Acronis True Image for Western Digital software for scheduled backups.

The survey results underscore the increasing importance of data backup in a world where personal data is integral to daily life. While significant progress has been made, particularly in India, continued education and the adoption of robust backup strategies remain crucial for safeguarding valuable digital assets.