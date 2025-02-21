Maruti’s New SUV Challenges Creta, Borrows Features from Tata Safari

Maruti's upcoming Creta rival will feature elements from the Tata Safari, including ADAS and a six-seat configuration. The new SUV aims to offer a premium experience in the competitive mid-size segment.

Maruti Suzuki is developing a new SUV to compete with the Hyundai Creta. This new vehicle will incorporate features borrowed from the Tata Safari, focusing on enhanced safety and comfort. The move signals Maruti’s intent to capture a larger share of the competitive mid-size SUV market.

The new Maruti SUV, expected to launch sometime next year, will reportedly share its platform with the Grand Vitara. However, it will feature distinct styling and a more premium interior. Sources indicate the SUV will likely have a six-seat configuration, similar to the Safari, offering captain seats in the middle row for increased passenger comfort. This configuration aims to attract families seeking more space and a premium travel experience.

One of the key features borrowed from the Tata Safari will be the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This suite of technologies will likely include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. These features are becoming increasingly common in newer vehicles and are expected to be a major selling point for Maruti’s new SUV. The addition of ADAS positions the vehicle to compete with other vehicles offering similar safety technologies.

Beyond ADAS, the new Maruti SUV is also expected to inherit other comfort and convenience features from the Safari. These may include a panoramic sunroof, a premium sound system, and ventilated seats. These additions are designed to elevate the overall experience and make the vehicle a more attractive option for buyers in this segment. Maruti’s focus on incorporating these features underscores its ambition to provide a more premium offering.

While specific engine details remain undisclosed, it is speculated that the new SUV could utilize the same powertrain options currently available in the Grand Vitara. This would include a mild-hybrid petrol engine and a strong hybrid option. These engine choices would provide a balance of performance and fuel efficiency, appealing to a broad range of buyers. The availability of both engine options will give customers a choice based on their priorities.

Maruti Suzuki aims to position the new SUV as a premium offering in the mid-size segment. The company is betting that the combination of competitive pricing, advanced features, and a spacious interior will resonate with customers. The inclusion of features from the Tata Safari is a strategic move to differentiate the vehicle from its competitors. This strategy reflects Maruti’s understanding of the evolving demands of the SUV market.

The mid-size SUV segment is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Maruti’s entry into this segment with a feature-rich and competitively priced vehicle is expected to intensify the competition. The arrival of the new Maruti SUV will offer consumers more choices in this popular vehicle category.

The development of this new SUV is a significant step for Maruti Suzuki. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the rapidly growing SUV market. The incorporation of features from the Tata Safari suggests a focus on providing a more premium and technologically advanced vehicle. The success of this new model will be crucial for Maruti’s future growth and market share.

The company has not yet officially announced the name of the new SUV. However, rumors suggest that it may revive a previously used nameplate. The official unveiling of the vehicle, including pricing and specifications, is expected to take place closer to the launch date. The launch of this SUV will be a closely watched event in the Indian automotive industry.

The new SUV’s success will depend on several factors, including its pricing, features, and overall performance. Maruti Suzuki has a strong track record in the Indian market, and its established sales and service network will be a significant advantage. The company’s ability to deliver a compelling product at a competitive price will be key to its success in this segment.