Masahiro Sakurai Emphasizes the Importance of Not Wasting a Second of the Player’s Time in Games

Masahiro Sakurai emphasizes the importance of showing actual gameplay in trailers to ensure transparency and avoid wasting players' time.

Masahiro Sakurai, renowned for his work on the “Super Smash Bros” series and “Kirby,” has long been a respected voice in the gaming industry. Recently, he has garnered attention for his strong stance on ensuring that game developers do not waste the player’s time, particularly through his YouTube channel “Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games.”

Focus on Gameplay

In a video titled “Show the Actual Game!” posted on January 30, 2024, Sakurai stressed the importance of showing actual gameplay footage in trailers. He criticized the trend of relying heavily on cinematic teasers, which often fail to convey the actual gaming experience. According to Sakurai, trailers should quickly transition to gameplay to provide a clear and honest representation of the game’s content. This approach is especially crucial for new IPs and indie games that lack established fanbases​​.

Importance of Honest Marketing

Sakurai’s emphasis on honest marketing has resonated with many gamers who are frustrated by deceptive practices. He highlighted that trailers focusing solely on cinematic elements can mislead players about what to expect. By showing gameplay upfront, developers can build trust and set accurate expectations​​. This transparency helps ensure that players are not disappointed when the final product does not match the trailers’ promise.

Balancing Marketing Strategies

While Sakurai’s advice was primarily directed at smaller games, he acknowledged that high-profile titles might benefit from a different approach. For major releases with significant pre-existing interest, initial teasers can effectively build anticipation. However, Sakurai warns that over-reliance on such teasers can lead to dissatisfaction if gameplay footage is delayed for too long. This has been a point of contention in recent game showcases, such as The Game Awards, where many new titles were announced with minimal gameplay footage​​.

Reaction from the Gaming Community

The gaming community has largely supported Sakurai’s views. Many players have shared their own frustrations with trailers that do not reflect the actual gameplay. This sentiment is particularly strong among those who remember the era of misleading box art and marketing practices that did not match the in-game experience. Gamers today seek authenticity and are quick to voice their discontent when marketing does not align with the final product​.

Sakurai’s Legacy and Impact

Sakurai’s extensive experience in game development lends significant weight to his opinions. Having directed and created some of the most beloved games in history, his insights are highly valued. His YouTube channel serves as an educational resource for aspiring developers and seasoned professionals alike, offering practical advice drawn from his decades-long career.

Masahiro Sakurai’s advocacy for not wasting players’ time highlights a critical issue in game marketing and development. By urging developers to prioritize gameplay footage and maintain transparency, he aims to enhance the overall gaming experience and foster trust between developers and players. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Sakurai’s principles serve as a reminder of the importance of integrity and respect for the audience.