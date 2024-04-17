MediaTek Days on Amazon: A Five-Day Tech Showcase

Join the MediaTek Days on Amazon from April 16-20, 2024, for exclusive deals on the latest smart devices powered by MediaTek technology.

MediaTek has announced a new promotional event, “MediaTek Days,” set to take place on Amazon from April 16th to April 20th, 2024. The campaign will focus on showcasing a range of consumer electronics and smart devices, emphasizing the role of MediaTek’s technology in enhancing these products.

Key Highlights:

MediaTek Days runs from April 16-20, 2024, exclusively on Amazon.

The event features products like smartphones, smart TVs, Chromebooks, and more.

Special deals and information on MediaTek’s technology across various device categories will be available.

MediaTek, a global semiconductor company, powers numerous consumer devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and more. This event is aimed at providing consumers with insights into the latest technology advancements embedded in their everyday devices and helping them make informed purchasing decisions.

Campaign Details

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director of Marketing & Communications at MediaTek, emphasized the company’s commitment to technology democratization, stating that “MediaTek Days” will help increase consumer awareness and knowledge about the devices powered by MediaTek. Ajay Sharma, Head of LCS Ads, Smartphones at Amazon, highlighted the educational aspect of the campaign, designed to empower consumers to better understand the technology in their devices.

Product Showcase

During the MediaTek Days, consumers can expect special promotions on a variety of devices. These include the latest 5G smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and OPPO Reno11 Pro, all powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity series. The event will also cover MediaTek’s broader portfolio, including technologies for smart TVs, gaming smartphones, Chromebooks, and IoT solutions.

Conclusion

The MediaTek Days event is poised to offer consumers a unique opportunity to explore and purchase technologically advanced devices. It serves as a platform for MediaTek to demonstrate its role in driving modern smart technologies across various consumer segments.