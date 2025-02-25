MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 6400 Enhance Gaming, Connectivity, and AI Performance

MediaTek has unveiled a trio of ultra-efficient chipsets, strengthening its Dimensity portfolio to offer premium experiences across different smartphone segments. The newly launched Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400X, and Dimensity 6400 bring notable improvements in gaming, connectivity, and AI performance while maintaining power efficiency. These chipsets complement the Dimensity 9400 and Dimensity 8400, delivering high-end features at more affordable price points.

Dimensity 7400 & Dimensity 7400X: Enhanced Gaming and AI Performance

The Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X integrate an octa-core CPU, featuring 4X Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and 4X Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. These are paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and built on TSMC’s 4nm process node, ensuring power efficiency. Compared to competing chipsets, these processors consume 14% to 36% less power while gaming.

Equipped with MediaTek Advanced Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0, these chipsets optimize graphics performance, dynamically adjust game settings using AI optimizations, and reduce input lag, allowing for longer, uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Improved AI Capabilities and Camera Enhancements

The Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X integrate MediaTek’s NPU 6.0, offering a 15% performance upgrade over the Dimensity 7300. The Imagiq 950 ISP enhances AI camera features, ensuring high-quality imaging even in low-light conditions. Additionally, support for Google Ultra HDR delivers superior color accuracy, enhanced contrast, and improved dynamic range for photos and videos.

Connectivity and Additional Features

Both chipsets support a 5G R16 modem with 3CC carrier aggregation (3CC-CA), leveraging MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology to reduce power consumption by 20%. Other connectivity features include tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, enabling fast multi-gigabit wireless speeds. The Dimensity 7400X also introduces dual-display flip phone support, offering more design flexibility for OEMs.

Dimensity 6400: Affordable 5G Performance with Advanced Features

The Dimensity 6400 is a part of MediaTek’s Dimensity 6000 series, designed to make advanced 5G features accessible to a wider audience. Built on TSMC’s 6nm process node, it features an octa-core CPU, consisting of 2X Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.5GHz and 6X Arm Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz, alongside an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This results in 19% lower power consumption during gaming, compared to competing chipsets.

Key Features of Dimensity 6400

MediaTek Bluetooth Wi-Fi HyperCoex Technology minimizes gaming latency by up to 90% for a seamless experience.

A Release 16 Sub-6 5G Modem with 2CC-CA support enhances connectivity.

Up to 33% faster downlink and 18% faster uplink speeds compared to competitors.

Supports billion-color displays with real 10-bit image processing and True Color Accuracy for vivid visuals.

Features a 108MP camera sensor, utilizing MediaTek and Arcsoft’s multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR) and low pass noise reduction (LPNR) for sharper images.

Availability and Final Thoughts

The Dimensity 6400 is currently available, while the first smartphones powered by Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X are set to launch in Q1 2025. These new additions to MediaTek’s lineup reaffirm the company’s commitment to bringing high-performance mobile experiences to a broader audience.