MediaTek Dimensity 9400 May Power Samsung’s Galaxy S25 and S25+

Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25+ may feature a surprise: the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Explore the rumors and potential impact on performance.

The rumor mill has been churning with speculation about the chipset that will power Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S25 series. While initial reports suggested a global rollout of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 across all models, whispers of a potential Exynos and Snapdragon split, or even the surprising inclusion of a MediaTek chipset, have added intrigue to the conversation. A recent revelation has now lent credence to the possibility of MediaTek playing a pivotal role in the Galaxy S25’s future.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400: A Flagship Contender

Google, in a blog post detailing its AI-powered chip design technology, AlphaChip, may have inadvertently unveiled Samsung’s plans. The post, published on September 26th, highlights MediaTek’s utilization of AlphaChip in developing its advanced chips, specifically mentioning the Dimensity Flagship 5G used in Samsung mobile phones. This seemingly innocuous statement has sparked considerable interest within the tech community.

This revelation suggests that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 5G chipset in the global market. This would be a significant departure for Samsung, marking the first time the company has integrated a MediaTek chipset into its flagship smartphone series. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, however, may retain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, maintaining its position as the series’ top-tier device.

A Strategic Shift with Implications

The potential shift towards MediaTek could be attributed to several factors. Firstly, MediaTek’s recent strides in chip development, particularly with the Dimensity series, have positioned it as a strong competitor to Qualcomm. The Dimensity 9400 chipset, set to launch tomorrow, is expected to deliver impressive performance and power efficiency, potentially rivaling the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Secondly, incorporating MediaTek chipsets could provide Samsung with greater flexibility in managing costs and supply chain dynamics, especially in light of reported production challenges with the Exynos 2500.

It is worth noting that Samsung has already embraced MediaTek technology in its mid-range devices, with the recently launched Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 Ultra featuring the Dimensity 9300+ SoC. This move could be seen as a precursor to a broader adoption of MediaTek chipsets across Samsung’s smartphone portfolio.

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm these speculations, the evidence points towards a potential shake-up in the flagship smartphone landscape. If the Galaxy S25 series does indeed feature the Dimensity 9400 chipset, it could signal a new era of competition and innovation in the mobile processor market, ultimately benefiting consumers with more diverse and powerful device choices.