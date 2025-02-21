MediaTek Empowers Indian Retailers with Retailer Education Program

MediaTek, a leading fabless semiconductor company powering over 2 billion connected devices annually, has successfully completed its Retailer Education Program for 2025. This initiative aimed at educating retailers across key cities, including Delhi/NCR, Guwahati, and Indore, about the latest advancements in flagship & premium capabilities of MediaTek smartphone & smart device chipsets.

Retailers were provided insights into the comprehensive range of MediaTek chipsets, focusing on their applications in smartphones, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, Chromebooks, and TVs. The program covered essential features such as 5G, AI, camera enhancements, video streaming, and gaming advancements to enable retailers to guide consumers better.

Strengthening Retail Knowledge Through In-Store Interactions

Over the past two years, the Retailer Education Program has engaged with numerous retailers through collaborative in-store interactions. These interactions ensure that frontline employees and retailers are equipped to address consumer inquiries regarding MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio series chipsets.

Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing & Corporate Communication, MediaTek India, stated, “Our commitment lies in strengthening MediaTek’s market position by empowering retail partners. This program enhances their ability to deliver exceptional consumer experiences through industry-leading & innovative technologies. As we expand into smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, Chromebooks, TVs, and automotive solutions, educating retailers about our broader product portfolio remains a priority.”

Expanding MediaTek’s Presence in the Smartphone Market

The MediaTek Dimensity 5G series, including the flagship 9000 series, premium 8000 series, and 7000 and 6000 series, combines connectivity, multimedia, AI, imaging innovations, and gaming support powered by MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology. Reports indicate that MediaTek holds over 50 percent market share in the Indian smartphone market.

As MediaTek continues expanding into flagship & premium segments, it introduces powerful chipsets like MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Dimensity 8350, and Dimensity 8400. These chipsets drive technological advancements in leading brands such as OPPO, vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, POCO, Tecno, iMin, Motorola, Realme, LAVA, and more.

Retailers Gain In-Depth Knowledge Through the Program

Rupam Mukherjee, Senior Sales Manager – South Asia, iMin Technology, shared, “Being a part of the MediaTek Retailer Education Program has been invaluable in understanding MediaTek’s latest innovations. This program enables retailers to convey the performance and advantages of cutting-edge chipsets, ensuring customers receive informed guidance. It also provides insights into AIOT and Smart Android Commercial Devices from iMin.”

Comprehensive Training and Support for Retailers

The Retailer Education Program includes a structured training and support module, helping retailers gain consumer-centric knowledge on innovative smartphone & smart device portfolios powered by MediaTek. The campaign involved interactive discussions, seminars, and key insights into MediaTek chipsets & technologies.

Additionally, on-ground promoters visited retailers to highlight the premium & flagship capabilities of MediaTek technologies. With both online & on-ground engagements, the Retailer Education Program is set to reach an even larger number of retailers, reinforcing awareness around MediaTek’s smartphone innovations.