MediaTek Expands 5G Offerings with New RedCap Technology

MediaTek recently announced its RedCap modem technology and chipset family, aimed at enhancing 5G-NR adoption across various IoT devices. This technology promises to streamline the transition to 5G for a diverse range of applications.

Key Highlights:

MediaTek unveils the M60 modem IP and MediaTek T300 chipset series under its RedCap solutions.

RedCap technology targets consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications, prioritizing power efficiency and reliable connectivity.

The T300 series, a 6nm Radio Frequency System-On-Chip, offers up to 227 Mbps downlink and 122 Mbps uplink data rates.

MediaTek’s RedCap products support the 3GPP R17 standard, ensuring significant power savings and low latency.

Commercial samples of the T300 series are expected to be available in the second half of 2024.

MediaTek, known for its expertise in 5G connectivity, has expanded its modem and chipset offerings to include support for 5G RedCap. The newly announced solutions, namely the M60 modem IP and the MediaTek T300 chipset series, are designed to facilitate the transition to 5G-NR for a variety of applications. These include wearables, AR devices, IoT modules, and devices with edge AI capabilities.

RedCap, an abbreviation for “reduced capability,” aims to bring 5G benefits to NR consumer, enterprise, and industrial devices. It leverages the evolution of 5G networks to the Standalone (SA) network architecture. RedCap is particularly suited for devices with low bandwidth requirements, offering many 5G benefits without the associated costs and complexities.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, emphasized the role of RedCap solutions in their mission to democratize 5G. He highlighted the ability of these solutions to replace legacy 4G/LTE technologies, providing enhanced power efficiency and more reliable user experiences compared to existing 5G eMMB modem solutions and 4G LTE Cat 4 and Cat 6 devices.

The MediaTek T300 series, a groundbreaking 6nm Radio Frequency System-On-Chip (RFSOC) single die solution for RedCap, enables brands to tap into the emerging RedCap market. It integrates a single-core Arm Cortex-A35, offering compact PCB area and supporting up to 227 Mbps downlink and 122 Mbps uplink data rates.

Both the T300 series and the M60 5G modem IP are aligned with the 3GPP R17 standard. They combine MediaTek’s power efficiency with coverage enhancements and low latency. The M60, in particular, uses MediaTek’s UltraSave 4.0 technology to achieve up to 70% reduction in power consumption compared to similar 5G eMBB solutions, and up to 75% power savings relative to 4G LTE solutions.

MediaTek’s RedCap solutions are set to drive efficiency, reliability, and cost-savings for 5G-enabled devices in the consumer, enterprise, and industrial sectors. The T300 series devices are expected to be available for sampling in the first half of 2024, with commercial samples anticipated in the second half of the same year.

