MediaTek Showcases Diverse Tech Portfolio at India Mobile Congress 2023

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, MediaTek, a prominent semiconductor company, exhibited its expansive technology portfolio encompassing solutions for 5G, IoT, smart vehicles, and connected devices. MediaTek’s demonstrations highlighted its significant contributions to the automotive sector with the Dimensity Auto platform and introduced its 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) for enhanced connectivity. The company’s commitment to supporting India’s technology ecosystem was underscored, aiming to facilitate the country’s advancement in global digital innovation.

Key Highlights:

MediaTek showcased technology from its Dimensity, Filogic, Genio, Kompanio, Pentonic, and Dimensity Auto series.

The Dimensity Auto platform presented advanced computing power and technologies for the future of smart, connected vehicles.

MediaTek’s 5G NTN solutions featured in devices like the Motorola defy 2 smartphone, expanding two-way satellite communications.

New smartphones and tablets with MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G SoCs were exhibited, including devices from OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, Tecno, and Motorola.

The company displayed an array of smart devices and home products from various brands, all powered by MediaTek chipsets.

MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6/7 solutions were also showcased, highlighting advancements in connectivity for routers, access points, and mesh systems.

MediaTek’s presence at IMC 2023 reflected its deep-seated objective to use technology as a lever for transformation in India. Anku Jain, MediaTek India’s Managing Director, commented on the company’s role in propelling India forward, aligning with the IMC’s theme of ‘Global Digital Innovation’. MediaTek’s collaborative efforts with OEMs and ongoing investment are envisioned to stimulate technological progress and support economic development.

Anuj Siddharth, Deputy Director – Marketing & Communication at MediaTek India, emphasized the showcase of their smart vehicle technology and smart home solutions. The presentation of their chipset-driven portfolio was meant to give attendees a glimpse into the future of tech innovation.

The event highlighted MediaTek’s comprehensive automotive technologies, including the Dimensity Auto series, which encompasses solutions for vehicle cockpits, connectivity, driving automation, and components. Smartphones and tablets featuring the Dimensity flagship 5G SoCs were a focal point, showcasing the OPPO Find N3 Flip, Vivo X90, and others. The exhibit extended to smart devices across different sectors, such as digital TVs, Chromebooks, smart home products, and IoT solutions. Lastly, MediaTek displayed its latest in Wi-Fi technology with the Filogic series and the T750 5G platform for fixed wireless access devices.

For further information about MediaTek and their technology offerings, visit their website at https://mediatek.com/.