Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Arrives in India: A ₹4.2 Crore Statement of Opulence

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 launched in India at ₹4.2 crore. This ultra-luxury roadster offers bespoke design, a 1 powerful V8 engine, and unparalleled comfort. Limited to three units in 2025.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the highly anticipated Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, a luxurious roadster that blends the iconic design of the SL with the unparalleled craftsmanship of Maybach. Priced at ₹4.2 crore (ex-showroom), this exclusive convertible sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury motoring in the country.

This launch marks the arrival of the sportiest Maybach model yet in the Indian market. Mercedes-Benz has allocated only three units of this exquisite machine for India in 2025, with customer consultations already underway. Deliveries are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series distinguishes itself through unique design elements and bespoke detailing. The exterior showcases a distinctive Maybach-patterned hood, an illuminated signature grille with vertical slats and prominent MAYBACH lettering, and a redesigned front bumper featuring a horizontal air intake. High-gloss chrome accents on the windshield frame and subtle rose gold inlays within the headlights further enhance the car’s exclusivity.

Buyers can choose from two specially curated color concepts: the ‘Red Ambience,’ featuring a rich MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red Metallic finish, and the ‘White Ambience,’ showcasing the elegant MANUFAKTUR Opalite White Magno. The soft-top, finished in light black with an anthracite Maybach pattern, adds to the visual appeal. The car rides on striking 21-inch forged chrome wheels, available in both a classic 5-spoke and a sophisticated multi-spoke design. The sheer size of the roadster, measuring 4,697 mm in length and 1,915 mm in width, commands attention on the road.

Inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series envelops occupants in handcrafted luxury. The interior features MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery in crystal white, adorned with a signature Maybach-specific floral pattern. Galvanized seat backrests and silver chrome trim elements add to the sophisticated ambiance. The dashboard and door panels incorporate seamlessly integrated ambient lighting.

The driver benefits from a new three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather, while stainless-steel pedals with the Maybach insignia and illuminated Maybach-branded door sills reinforce the car’s exclusive character. Technology also plays a key role, with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central touchscreen display. The infotainment system features Mercedes’ AI-powered MBUX multimedia system, complete with Maybach-exclusive start-up animations, ensuring an intuitive user experience.

Powering this opulent roadster is a potent 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine. This powerhouse generates an impressive 577 bhp of power and 800 Nm of torque, available between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. This setup allows the SL 680 Monogram Series to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.1 seconds, reaching a top speed of 260 km/h. The exhaust system has been refined to minimize cabin noise, ensuring a serene driving experience even at high speeds. The suspension has also been optimized to enhance ride comfort, a hallmark of the Maybach brand.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features and driver aids. These include anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, traction control system, lane departure prevention, rear cross-traffic assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and multiple airbags.

This new model sits at the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz’s roadster lineup in India, exceeding the price of other high-end convertibles like the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster, which is priced at ₹2.47 crore. The arrival of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series reaffirms Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to offering the most luxurious and exclusive vehicles to its discerning clientele in India. With its unique blend of performance, opulent features, and limited availability, this roadster is poised to become a coveted possession for automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike. The commencement of customer consultations signals strong interest in this ultra-luxury offering, and the lucky few who secure an allocation can look forward to experiencing a truly exceptional open-top driving experience in early 2026.