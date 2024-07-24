Meta AI Expands: More Languages, Enhanced Creativity, Increased Capabilities

Meta AI, the intelligent assistant integrated into Meta’s apps and devices, has received a significant upgrade, expanding its capabilities and reach.

Enhanced Language Support and Global Reach

Meta AI is now available in seven new languages, including Hindi and Hindi-Romanized Script, and has expanded its presence to seven additional countries, including several in Latin America. This brings the total number of countries where Meta AI is accessible to 22. Users can now interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook in a variety of languages, with more to come in the future.

New Creative Tools for Unleashing Imagination

Meta AI now offers new creative tools designed to empower users to bring their visions to life and transform ideas into images. The “Imagine me” feature, currently in beta testing in the US, allows users to generate personalized images based on their photos and prompts. Additionally, new creative editing capabilities enable easy modification of AI-generated images, including adding or removing objects and changing their appearance.

Advanced Model for Complex Questions

Meta AI now offers the option to leverage Llama 405B, Meta’s largest and most advanced open-source model, within WhatsApp and meta.ai. This enhances Meta AI’s ability to understand and answer complex questions, particularly in the areas of math and coding. Users can now receive step-by-step explanations for math problems, coding assistance with debugging and optimization suggestions, and expert instruction on technical and scientific concepts.

Integration Across Meta’s Ecosystem

Meta AI is not limited to apps and the web. It is also available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and is set to roll out on Meta Quest in the US and Canada next month. On Quest, Meta AI will replace the existing Voice Commands, enabling hands-free control of the headset, answering questions, providing real-time information, and more. Users can even use Meta AI with Vision in Passthrough mode to ask questions about their physical surroundings.

Meta is committed to continuously improving Meta AI based on user feedback, with updates every two weeks and a focus on introducing new features that enhance creativity, productivity, and overall user experience.