Meta AI Expands: Multilingual, More Creative, and Smarter

Meta is expanding access to its AI assistant, Meta AI, across various apps and devices, introducing new features to boost creativity and productivity. Now available in 22 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon, Meta AI can be accessed through WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook, and meta.ai in multiple languages: French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, with more on the horizon.

Empowering Creativity with New Features

Meta AI is not only a helpful assistant but also a creative partner, allowing users to visualize themselves in different scenarios with the “Imagine me” prompts. This feature, currently in beta testing in the US, utilizes a state-of-the-art personalization model to generate images based on a user’s photo and prompts like “Imagine me surfing” or “Imagine me on a beach vacation.” Additionally, new creative editing capabilities allow for easy addition or removal of objects and fine-tuning of images, enhancing the overall creative process.

Integration with Meta’s Platforms

The integration of Meta AI with Facebook allows users to generate AI images directly within feed, stories, comments, and messages. This feature, initially available in English, will soon expand to more languages and platforms.

Llama 405B: Addressing Complex Queries

Meta AI’s integration with the Llama 405B model on WhatsApp and meta.ai enhances its ability to handle complex questions, particularly in math and coding. This opens up possibilities for getting step-by-step explanations for math homework, debugging support for code writing, and expert instruction on complex technical and scientific concepts.

Continued Innovation

Meta is committed to continuous improvement and innovation, incorporating user feedback to enhance the Meta AI experience and introduce new features every two weeks. The goal is to make Meta AI an even more powerful tool for creation, inspiration, and productivity.