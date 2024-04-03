Meta to End Support for Original Quest VR Headset

Meta announces the end of support for the original Quest VR headset, shifting focus to newer models like Quest Pro and the upcoming Quest 3, marking a pivotal moment in VR technology evolution.

Meta, the parent company behind Oculus, has officially announced the end of support for its original Quest virtual reality headset. This decision marks a significant shift in Meta’s focus towards its newer VR models, including the Quest Pro launched at the end of 2022 and the much-anticipated Quest 3, expected to debut later this year. While this move may not come as a surprise given the technological advancements and the introduction of more powerful models, it raises important considerations for Quest 1 users and the broader VR community.

Starting March 6, 2024, Meta will discontinue official support for the Quest 1 headset. This means that future versions of Meta’s development tools will no longer support the device, locking it into the last compatible version of the game for that platform. Despite this, Meta plans to continue providing security updates for the Quest 1 until a specified end date in 2024, ensuring that the headset maintains its basic functionalities and access to store content. Users can also continue using the Quest 1 as a PC VR headset with Steam, which offers a silver lining amidst the discontinuation announcement.

It’s worth noting that seven of the top ten best-rated games on the Quest Store still support the original Quest, alongside the Quest 2, highlighting the device’s lasting appeal within the VR gaming community. This broad support underscores the original Quest’s significant role in popularizing standalone VR headsets, making Meta’s decision a pivotal moment in the evolution of VR technology and user experience.

Meta’s strategic pivot to newer, more advanced headsets like the Quest Pro and the upcoming Quest 3 reflects the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of VR technology. The Quest Pro, despite carrying the aging XR2 processor, and the Quest 3, expected to feature a more powerful new generation chip, represent Meta’s vision for the future of immersive digital experiences. This transition underscores the rapid pace of innovation in the VR industry and the need for companies to adapt to remain competitive and relevant.

The discontinuation of support for the Quest 1 also highlights the challenges and decisions facing users of older technology. While the Quest 1 will retain access to a vast library of content and maintain its functionality as a PC VR headset, the end of support signals a shift towards embracing next-generation devices. For the VR community, this moment serves as a reminder of the relentless march of technological progress and the importance of staying current to fully experience the potential of virtual reality.

For Quest 1 users, the announcement offers a clear timeline to consider upgrading to newer models or exploring alternative VR solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, the focus will increasingly shift towards devices that offer enhanced capabilities, improved performance, and access to the latest VR content and experiences. This transition presents both challenges and opportunities for users, developers, and the broader VR ecosystem as it navigates the future of immersive technology.

Meta’s decision to end support for the original Quest VR headset reflects broader trends in the VR industry towards innovation, improved performance, and enhanced user experiences. While the transition may pose challenges for some users, it also opens up new possibilities for engaging with virtual reality in more powerful and immersive ways.