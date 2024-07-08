Meta’s Threads One Year Later: Struggling to Engage Content Creators and Define Identity

One year since its launch, Meta’s text-based social platform, Threads, continues to face challenges in engaging content creators. Despite having a user base of 17.5 crore, the platform struggles to carve out a distinct identity or become a primary channel for influencers.

Challenges in Creator Engagement

Industry experts suggest that many influencers regard Threads as a less important addition to their social media toolkit. Keith Dorsey, CEO of Young Guns Entertainment, remarked on the platform’s lack of presence in the minds of creators, “We’d probably forget it exists if it weren’t for the automatic notifications.”

With its debut on July 7, 2023, Threads reached a milestone of 17.5 crore monthly users. In comparison, Meta’s other platforms, Instagram and Facebook, boast monthly user figures of 200 crore and over 300 crore, respectively, highlighting Threads’ relatively smaller scale.

Identity Crisis

The platform’s struggle with defining its purpose is a significant barrier. Lia Haberman, a digital strategist, commented, “Threads still seems like a platform in search of a mission. It doesn’t focus on news, nor does it cater to visual creativity or video content like Instagram or TikTok. So what exactly is its niche?”

Casual Use by Creators

Some digital personalities like Christal Luster, who enjoys a following of over 87 lakh on TikTok, treat Threads more like a digital diary. “I use Threads like a journal, simply sharing my thoughts,” Luster said.

Incentives and Content Quality Meta has introduced monetary incentives to encourage active posting by creators, offering cash bonuses for posts that perform well. However, this initiative has sparked concerns about the proliferation of low-quality content on the platform.

Signs of Success

Despite these obstacles, there are individual success stories within Threads. For instance, Jessica McBride has gained over 2,700 followers by posting about her life with an adopted feral cat, indicating potential growth areas for the platform.

After a year in operation, Threads by Meta has not yet become a go-to platform for content creators, struggling with both identity and significant traction. As it moves forward, the platform will need to clarify its purpose and potentially rethink its strategy to attract and retain influential digital personalities.