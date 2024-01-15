MG Astor 2024 Launch: Advanced SUV with Cutting-Edge Features

Morris Garages (MG) has officially launched the MG Astor 2024 in Gurugram, India, on January 12, 2024. This latest model is presented with several enhanced features and new trims, including Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, all starting at a price of INR 9,98,000 (ex-showroom). The Astor 2024 is equipped with an updated i-SMART 2.0 and over 80 connected features, adding to its appeal in the competitive SUV market.

Key Highlights:

Starting Price : INR 9,98,000 (ex-showroom).

: INR 9,98,000 (ex-showroom). New Variants : Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, Savvy Pro.

: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, Savvy Pro. Technology : Updated i-SMART 2.0 with Advanced User Interface and 80+ connected features.

: Updated i-SMART 2.0 with Advanced User Interface and 80+ connected features. Special Features : Wireless Charger, Android Auto & Apple Car Play, Auto-Dimming IRVM.

: Wireless Charger, Android Auto & Apple Car Play, Auto-Dimming IRVM. First in India: Personal AI Assistant and 14 Autonomous Level 2 features.

The MG Astor 2024 is designed to offer a seamless driving experience with its i-Smart 2.0 technology and connected features, including a JIO Voice Recognition system for various commands and an Anti-Theft feature with Digital Key functionality. The car boasts 14 Autonomous Level 2 features powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera, contributing to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Noteworthy features of the Astor 2024 include Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS) for enhanced driving comfort and safety, and Rear Drive Assist for monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings. The Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, while the Forward Collision Prevention system alerts the driver of potential collisions and autonomously decelerates if necessary.

The Astor 2024 also introduces a Speed Assist System that monitors traffic signs and adjusts the vehicle’s speed accordingly. The Intelligent Headlamp Control feature automatically activates and deactivates high-beams based on the traffic and environmental conditions, ensuring safer night driving.