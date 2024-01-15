MG Astor 2024 Launch: Advanced SUV with Cutting-Edge Features

Morris Garages (MG) has officially launched the MG Astor 2024 in Gurugram, India, on January 12, 2024. This latest model is presented with several enhanced features and new trims, including Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, all starting at a price of INR 9,98,000 (ex-showroom). The Astor 2024 is equipped with an updated i-SMART 2.0 and over 80 connected features, adding to its appeal in the competitive SUV market.
Key Highlights:
- Starting Price: INR 9,98,000 (ex-showroom).
- New Variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, Savvy Pro.
- Technology: Updated i-SMART 2.0 with Advanced User Interface and 80+ connected features.
- Special Features: Wireless Charger, Android Auto & Apple Car Play, Auto-Dimming IRVM.
- First in India: Personal AI Assistant and 14 Autonomous Level 2 features.
The MG Astor 2024 is designed to offer a seamless driving experience with its i-Smart 2.0 technology and connected features, including a JIO Voice Recognition system for various commands and an Anti-Theft feature with Digital Key functionality. The car boasts 14 Autonomous Level 2 features powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera, contributing to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
Noteworthy features of the Astor 2024 include Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS) for enhanced driving comfort and safety, and Rear Drive Assist for monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings. The Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, while the Forward Collision Prevention system alerts the driver of potential collisions and autonomously decelerates if necessary.
The Astor 2024 also introduces a Speed Assist System that monitors traffic signs and adjusts the vehicle’s speed accordingly. The Intelligent Headlamp Control feature automatically activates and deactivates high-beams based on the traffic and environmental conditions, ensuring safer night driving.
MG’s commitment to safety and convenience is further reflected in the inclusion of features like Hill Descent Control, Heated ORVM, and Electronic Power Steering with Mode Adjust. The vehicle also offers innovative amenities like inbuilt Jio Saavn App with Premium Account for music and podcasts, and a unique facility to discover and book parking slots, powered by MapMyIndia and Park+.
In addition to its technical prowess, the MG Astor 2024 prioritizes safety with its 49 top-end safety features. The premium interiors, coupled with a panoramic sunroof, aim to provide a luxurious and comfortable driving experience. The vehicle will be available with 1.5 L MT and CVT, and 1.3 Turbo AT powertrains, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences.
For more information about the MG Astor 2024 and its features, interested individuals can visit MG Motor India’s official website and follow their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Annexure: MG Astor 2024 Features List
The MG Astor 2024 is rich in features, including the 80+ i-SMART features, customizable lockscreen wallpaper, and comprehensive vehicle status checks on the app. The car also boasts a head unit theme store with downloadable themes, interactive emojis for various communications, and Hinglish voice commands for enhanced interaction.
Safety features are a significant focus, with the inclusion of Active Cornering Brake Control, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Hill Hold Control, Emergency Stop Signal, and more. The car is designed with a high-tensile steel cage body and includes numerous safety measures like rear parking sensors, a 360° around-view camera, and Isofix child anchors.
This comprehensive set of features underlines MG Motor’s commitment to delivering a technologically advanced, safe, and comfortable driving experience with the MG Astor 2024.
