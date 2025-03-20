MG Comet EV Gets a 2025 Refresh: Launched with New Features and a Tempting ₹4.99 Lakh Starting Price

MG launches the 2025 Comet EV with new features like rear camera and power ORVMs. Starting at ₹7 lakh, or ₹4.99 lakh with battery rental. Check out the updates! 1

MG Motor India today launched the updated 2025 iteration of its popular compact electric vehicle, the Comet EV. The latest model arrives with a host of new features aimed at enhancing convenience and comfort, while still retaining its position as one of the most accessible electric cars in the Indian market. The company announced that the 2025 Comet EV will be available at a starting price of ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). However, through MG’s innovative battery rental scheme, the initial cost of ownership can go as low as ₹4.99 lakh.

This refresh comes at a time when the demand for electric vehicles is steadily increasing in India, and MG Motor is keen to maintain the Comet EV’s competitive edge. The 2025 model continues to be offered in multiple variants, catering to a diverse range of customer preferences and budgets. The available trims include Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. Additionally, the sporty Blackstorm Edition remains part of the lineup.

What’s New in the 2025 MG Comet EV?

While the core specifications of the MG Comet EV, such as its battery pack and motor, remain unchanged, the 2025 update focuses on adding practical and desirable features across various trims. Notably, the mid-spec Excite and Excite Fast Charge variants now come equipped with a rear parking camera and power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). These additions will significantly improve the ease of parking and navigating through congested city traffic. Previously, these features were exclusively available on the top-spec Exclusive variant.

Moving up the variant ladder, the Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge trims now boast leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system. These enhancements aim to provide a more premium and comfortable in-cabin experience for occupants. The improved audio system will likely appeal to customers who prioritize entertainment on their daily commutes.

Furthermore, MG has introduced an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control (ESC) across more variants of the 2025 Comet EV. ESC is a crucial safety feature that helps prevent skids and loss of control, especially in challenging driving conditions. The inclusion of an electronic parking brake adds to the convenience factor.

Another notable addition is the “creep mode.” This feature allows the vehicle to move forward or backward as soon as the driver releases the brake pedal, without needing to press the accelerator. This can be particularly useful in stop-and-go traffic, making the driving experience smoother and less tiring.

Pricing and Variants

The 2025 MG Comet EV sees a minor price revision across the mid and top-end trims. The base Executive variant’s price remains unchanged at ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Excite and Excite Fast Charge variants now retail at ₹8.26 lakh and ₹8.78 lakh, respectively, marking an increase of ₹6,000. The Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants have witnessed a slightly higher price hike of ₹10,000, now priced at ₹9.36 lakh and ₹9.78 lakh, respectively. The Blackstorm Edition retains its previous price of ₹9.81 lakh.

The highlight of the pricing structure continues to be MG’s innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. This battery rental scheme allows customers to purchase the Comet EV at a significantly lower initial cost, with prices ranging from ₹4.99 lakh to ₹7.80 lakh. Under this scheme, buyers essentially rent the battery pack from MG and pay a usage-based fee of ₹2.5 per kilometer driven. This option can be particularly attractive for buyers who have lower daily commutes and are looking to minimize the upfront investment in an electric vehicle.

Unchanged Core Specifications

Despite the new feature additions, the 2025 MG Comet EV retains its existing powertrain. It continues to be powered by a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 42hp of power and 110Nm of torque. The claimed MIDC range for the Comet EV remains at 230km on a single charge.

MG continues to offer both 3.3kW and 7.4kW AC charging options. The 7.4kW AC charger, available with the Exclusive and Excite variants, can fully charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent in approximately 3.5 hours, significantly reducing the charging time compared to the standard 3.3kW charger which takes around 7 hours for a full charge.

Warranty and After-Sales Support

MG Motor India offers the e-Shield program with the 2025 Comet EV. This includes a vehicle warranty of 3 years or up to 1 lakh kilometers, along with 3 years of roadside assistance and three complimentary labor services for scheduled maintenance. The battery pack itself comes with a more extended warranty of 8 years or up to 1.2 lakh kilometers, providing peace of mind to EV buyers.

Market Positioning

The MG Comet EV occupies a unique space in the Indian electric vehicle market as a compact and affordable urban mobility solution. Its quirky design and small footprint make it ideal for navigating congested city roads. With the 2025 updates and the attractive battery rental scheme, MG aims to further solidify its position in the entry-level EV segment. It competes with other electric vehicles in a similar price range, offering a distinct proposition with its unique styling and feature-rich cabin.

The 2025 MG Comet EV arrives as a more compelling package with the addition of several practical and comfort-enhancing features. While the core mechanicals remain the same, the upgrades to the Excite and Exclusive variants, along with the continued availability of the affordable battery rental scheme, make the Comet EV an even more attractive option for those looking for an affordable and convenient electric vehicle for their urban commutes. The competitive pricing, especially with the BaaS program, positions the 2025 MG Comet EV as a strong contender in the rapidly growing Indian EV market.