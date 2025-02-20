MG Cyberster Sets New Acceleration Record at Sambhar Salt Lake

JSW MG Motor India has further solidified its reputation for innovation and performance with MG SELECT, its newly introduced luxury brand channel. The MG Cyberster, recognized as the World’s Fastest MG Roadster, has set a historic benchmark by achieving the fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan. The record-breaking feat, accomplished in just 3.2 seconds, has been officially acknowledged by the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Record Set by Mira Erda

Renowned racer Mira Erda, the first Indian female racer to win internationally in Formula 4, piloted the MG Cyberster to this remarkable milestone. This achievement continues MG’s legacy of land speed records, which dates back to 1931 when the ‘Magic Midget’ became the first 750cc car to exceed 100 mph, recording 103.13 mph. In 1957, the EX181, built on the MG A, achieved an impressive 245.64 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Two years later, in 1959, an upgraded version of the EX181 featuring a 1506 cc supercharged twin-cam engine pushed the speed further to 254.91 mph.

Design and Performance Excellence

The MG Cyberster, with its electric scissor doors, seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with MG’s storied heritage. Engineered with an aerodynamic Kammback design, this electric vehicle (EV) is powered by the slimmest 77 kWh battery pack, measuring only 110 mm in thickness. Designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, the MG Cyberster embodies the perfect synergy of elegance, sportiness, and innovation.

Inspired by Iconic MG Models

Drawing inspiration from the MG B Roadster of the 1960s, the MG Cyberster redefines modern sportscars with a balance of power, precision, and style. Fine-tuned by Marco Fainello, a former Italian F1 engineer, the roadster delivers outstanding acceleration and deceleration, setting a new standard in the luxury EV segment. With a focus on sophistication and sportiness, the MG Cyberster continues MG’s tradition of excellence, appealing to discerning Indian customers who seek both performance and exclusivity.

A Testament to MG’s Racing Legacy

The introduction of the MG Cyberster as the fastest accelerating EV at Sambhar Salt Lake is a remarkable addition to MG Motor India’s legacy. Combining state-of-the-art technology with a timeless roadster design, this record-breaking achievement reinforces MG’s commitment to performance-driven innovation.