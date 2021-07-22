Micromax E7446 revealed on Geekbench, likely to be Micromax IN 2 or IN Note 2

Micromax has announced the launch of a new smartphone on July 30. However, while the company is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming smartphone, here is some information that has come to the fore via Geekbench. In fact, speculation is rife that there might in reality be two smartphone devices that Micromax has lined up for launch on its July 30 event. While one is expected to be the IN 2b, the other is the mystery device that we have come to know of to some extent thanks to a Geekbench listing on the same.

To start with, the device is identified by the model number, Micromax E7446 and is shown on the Geekbench benchmarking platform to come powered by the MT6785 chipset. That again is essentially the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC which, it must be said, is quite capable for entry-level or budget smartphone devices. The rest of the specs revealed include 4 GB RAM and Android 11 for the OS. The score achieved is 500 points for single-core performance while multi-core performance scores stand at 1,546 points, which again are decent at best.

Coming to the model number, Micromax E7446 does sound familiar when taken in the context of previous Micromax smartphone models. For instance, the Micromax IN 1 has the model number E6746 while the Micromax IN Note 1 is identified by the model number E7746. Going by those figures, the upcoming Micromax E7446 could be the Micromax IN 2 smartphone or the Micromax IN Note 2 device. This is likely to be in addition to the Micromax IN 2b that is expected to be launched on July 30.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for too long to come across the real thing as it is just about a week left for the smartphones to be launched. Stay tuned.