Micromax IN 1 specs, price, and release date details leak ahead of official launch

Micromax is sending out invites for its upcoming event scheduled on March 19 that will see the launch of its newest blockbuster smartphone, the IN 1. This will make for the third smartphone to make it to the company’s product portfolio since it made a grand re-entry in the Indian market. And now, the folks at CDA Developers claim to have got a low down on the IN 1 smartphone as well, which provides us with a clear idea of what the phone is going to be like.

For instance, the IN 1 won’t be breaking new grounds but is going to be another budget offering from the company. There is going to be a 6.67-inch display upfront with Full HD+ resolution and a punch hole for the selfie cam. On the other side of it is going to be a MediaTek Helio G80 processor coupled to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is also going to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Keeping everything moving will be a 5000 mAh battery that would be supported by an 18 W fast charging tech. There isn’t much clarity on the camera setup of the new IN 1 smartphone though it likely will be a triple-lens or a quad lens camera arrangement. Some sources also maintain the ultra-wide-angle lens might be done away with on the upcoming IN device.

All of the above points to a budget offering at best, with the likely price being in the vicinity of Rs. 10,000 or so. For reference, the IN Note 1 powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset is currently retailing for Rs. 11,499.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long for the real thing to emerge as the launch is less than a week left. Watch this space.