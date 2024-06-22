Microsoft Announces Timeline for Native Adobe Apps on Snapdragon PCs

Microsoft has finally revealed the much-anticipated timeline for when popular Adobe Creative Cloud applications will run natively on Windows PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The announcement comes as a relief to creative professionals who have been eagerly awaiting optimized performance on these energy-efficient machines.

The Need for Native Support

Snapdragon processors, known for their extended battery life and integrated cellular connectivity, have been gaining traction in the PC market. However, running software designed for traditional x86 architecture (like most Adobe apps) on these Arm-based chips requires emulation, which can sometimes lead to reduced performance and compatibility issues.

Native Arm support means the software is specifically coded to take full advantage of the Snapdragon architecture, promising smoother operation, faster execution, and better battery utilization for demanding creative tasks.

Timeline for Native Adobe Apps

Adobe Illustrator and InDesign: Microsoft confirms these popular design tools will receive native Arm versions in July 2024.

Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects: The video editing powerhouses are slated to get native Arm support later this year, though a specific date hasn't been provided.

Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom: These applications have already been available in Arm-native versions since late 2020, offering a head start to photographers and image editors.

Why This Matters for Creatives

For professionals in design, video editing, and photography, this news is significant. Native Arm versions of Adobe apps should deliver a more seamless and responsive experience on Snapdragon PCs, allowing them to work effectively on the go without sacrificing performance. This is particularly beneficial for those who prioritize portability and long battery life.

Challenges and Expectations

While the transition to native Arm support is welcome, it’s not without its challenges. Adobe will need to ensure that the Arm versions of their apps offer the same features and functionality as their x86 counterparts. Additionally, there may be an adjustment period for users accustomed to the performance characteristics of emulated apps.

Microsoft’s “App Assure” program aims to address compatibility issues that might arise during this transition, providing support to businesses and individuals in adapting to the new software environment.

With the first wave of laptops featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips already hitting the market, the availability of native Adobe apps will be crucial in attracting creative professionals to this platform. The combination of powerful performance, extended battery life, and a growing ecosystem of optimized software could make Snapdragon PCs an increasingly attractive option for those on the go.

Microsoft’s announcement marks an important step towards making Snapdragon PCs a viable choice for creative professionals who rely on Adobe’s suite of tools. While the complete transition to native Arm support may take some time, the benefits in terms of performance, efficiency, and user experience are likely to be significant. As more native apps become available, Snapdragon PCs are poised to carve out a distinct niche in the creative landscape.