Microsoft Build 2024: Get Ready for Big Announcements on AI and Windows

Microsoft Build 2024, happening May 21-23, will unveil groundbreaking AI features, Windows on Arm updates, and new developer tools, offering hands-on learning and networking opportunities.

Microsoft Build 2024, the company’s annual developer conference, is set to take place from May 21-23 in Seattle and online. This year’s event promises to be a significant one, with a strong focus on AI advancements, Windows on Arm, and new developer tools. Here’s a closer look at what to expect and why you should be excited about the event.

Key Themes and Sessions

AI and Copilot Enhancements

Artificial intelligence will be at the forefront of Microsoft Build 2024. Microsoft is expected to unveil a “brand new Windows AI feature” called AI Explorer. This advanced Copilot will allow users to interact with their digital lives through natural language, providing capabilities like contextually understanding searches and suggesting tasks based on screen content. AI Explorer is designed to differentiate AI PCs from non-AI PCs and will be part of the Windows 11 version 24H2 update.

Windows on Arm

Windows on Arm will also be a significant focus at Build 2024. Microsoft plans to introduce new experiences leveraging neural processing units (NPUs) in Arm-powered PCs. This shift is set to enhance performance and efficiency, making Arm PCs a competitive alternative to traditional x86 systems. The upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processors, are expected to showcase these advancements​​.

Developer Tools and Integrations

Interoperable AI Plugins

One of the major announcements at Build 2024 will be the adoption of an open plugin standard, introduced by OpenAI for ChatGPT. This move ensures that plugins will work seamlessly across various Microsoft platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot and Dynamics 365 Copilot. Developers can build experiences that allow users to interact with applications using natural language, enhancing productivity and user engagement​.

Azure AI Innovations

Azure will play a pivotal role at Build 2024, with new tools aimed at helping developers build and deploy next-generation AI applications. Azure AI Studio, Azure Machine Learning prompt flow, and Azure AI Content Safety are some of the tools that will be showcased. These tools are designed to streamline the development process, ensure safer online environments, and integrate external data sources for more effective AI training​​.

Why You Should Be Excited

Hands-On Learning and Networking

Build 2024 offers a unique opportunity for developers to get hands-on with the latest technology and connect with industry experts. Attendees can expect to participate in interactive workshops, attend detailed sessions on AI and cloud technologies, and engage with the developer community. Whether you’re attending in person or online, the event provides a platform to learn, grow, and innovate​.

Future of Work and AI

The conference will highlight how AI is transforming the way we work and interact with technology. From AI-driven personal assistants to sophisticated developer tools, Build 2024 will showcase the future of AI in everyday applications. This focus on practical AI applications makes the event relevant not just for developers, but for anyone interested in the future of technology.