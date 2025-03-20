Microsoft Shifts Gears: Windows App to Replace Remote Desktop App for Enhanced Connectivity

Microsoft replaces the Remote Desktop app (Store version) with Windows App on May 27, 2025. Get unified access to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Dev Box. Regular RDP users should continue using Remote Desktop Connection.

Microsoft has announced a significant change for users who rely on remote access to their Windows environments. The technology giant will replace the Remote Desktop app for Windows, available through the Microsoft Store, with a new application called Windows App. This move, set to take effect on May 27, 2025, aims to provide a more unified and streamlined experience for accessing cloud and remote resources.

The current Remote Desktop app for Windows, downloadable from the Microsoft Store, will no longer be supported or available for download and installation after the aforementioned date. Microsoft encourages users to transition to the Windows App to maintain uninterrupted access to services like Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box.

This announcement, detailed in a recent blog post on the Windows IT Pro Blog by Hilary Braun on March 10, 2025, clarifies that this change specifically impacts the Microsoft Store version of the Remote Desktop app. The widely used “Remote Desktop Connection” client (mstsc.exe), which is built into Windows, is not affected by this particular update and remains available for use. This distinction is crucial, as many users, especially system administrators, primarily rely on the built-in client for their daily remote access needs.

Microsoft states that the Windows App offers several advantages over the current Remote Desktop app from the store. These improvements focus on providing a more cohesive and feature-rich experience for users connecting to various Windows services.

Key Improvements Offered by Windows App:

Unified Access: The Windows App provides a single, streamlined interface to access multiple Windows services, including Cloud PCs and virtual desktops. This eliminates the need to manage connections through separate applications or interfaces. Users can seamlessly switch between their different remote environments within the same app.

Customizable Home Screens: Users will have the ability to personalize their home screens within the Windows App. This allows for quicker access to frequently used resources and a more tailored remote access experience.

Enhanced Display Features: The new app will support multimonitor setups and dynamic display resolutions. This means users with multiple monitors can utilize them in their remote sessions, and the display resolution will automatically adjust based on the local device's screen, providing a more natural and productive experience.

Improved Remote Work Experience: The Windows App incorporates features designed to enhance remote work. This includes device redirection, allowing users to access local peripherals like webcams, storage devices, and printers within their remote sessions.

Microsoft Teams Optimizations: For users leveraging Microsoft Teams in their remote environments, the Windows App will offer specific optimizations to improve performance and collaboration.

Easy Account Switching: The new app simplifies the process of switching between different user accounts, making it easier for individuals who manage multiple remote environments.

Impact on Different User Groups:

The transition to Windows App primarily affects users who currently utilize the Remote Desktop app downloaded from the Microsoft Store to connect to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. These users must download and begin using the Windows App before the May 27, 2025 deadline to ensure continued access to these services.

For users who connect to regular remote desktops or Remote Desktop Services using the Remote Desktop app from the store, the situation is slightly different. Microsoft advises these users to continue using the traditional “Remote Desktop Connection” (mstsc.exe) client and the “RemoteApp and Desktop Connection” feature, respectively, until support for these connection types is integrated into the Windows App. This indicates that Microsoft plans to eventually incorporate support for all types of remote connections within the Windows App, but this functionality is not yet available.

Preparing for the Transition:

Microsoft encourages IT administrators to prepare their organizations for this change by informing users of the upcoming transition and guiding them on how to start using the Windows App. Updating internal documentation and help desk materials will also be crucial to ensure a smooth transition.

Users of the Remote Desktop app from the Microsoft Store can download the new Windows App from the Microsoft Store or directly from the “What’s new in Windows App” page on the Microsoft website. Microsoft has also provided “Get started” guides for Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box users to assist them with the transition.

The move to replace the Remote Desktop app for Windows with the new Windows App signals Microsoft’s commitment to evolving its remote access offerings. While the initial focus is on providing a unified experience for cloud-based services, the eventual incorporation of support for all types of remote connections within the Windows App has the potential to create a more versatile and user-friendly remote access solution for all Windows users. The company will need to address the concerns raised by users, particularly regarding the login requirements and the timeline for full RDP support, to ensure a successful transition and widespread adoption of the new Windows App.