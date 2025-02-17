MiPhi Storm 1100X External SSD: Redefining Portable Storage

MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, the joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Technology, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Storm 1100X External SSD. This new portable storage solution is designed to meet the demanding needs of creators, gamers, and professionals, offering a blend of high-speed performance, robust durability, and advanced data protection.

Performance and Technology

The Storm 1100X boasts impressive sequential read speeds of up to 1100 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s. This performance enables rapid data transfer, streamlining workflows for tasks involving high-resolution content, gaming, and professional applications. The drive utilizes USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C technology, supporting transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. It also maintains backward compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and USB 1.1, ensuring broad connectivity across various devices.

Durability and Reliability

Built for challenging environments, the Storm 1100X features a robust metal body and is designed to withstand drops from up to 2 meters. Data integrity is prioritized through LDPC ECC error correction. A built-in thermal sensor actively manages temperature, ensuring consistent performance even under heavy workloads.

Compatibility and Storage

The Storm 1100X offers wide compatibility, supporting:

Windows XP and later

Mac OS 10.8 and later

Linux kernel 2.4.10 and later

The drive utilizes high-performance TLC and QLC NAND flash memory and operates within a temperature range of 0~70℃, with storage temperature tolerance from -40~85℃. It also features humidity resistance from 20% to 90%.

Storage Options and Warranty

Available in capacities up to 2TB, the Storm 1100X provides ample space for large files, high-definition videos, and extensive game libraries. MiPhi backs the drive with a 5-year warranty.

Availability and Pricing

The MiPhi Storm 1100X External SSD is available now on Amazon. The 1TB variant is priced at ₹12,999, with the 2TB version launching soon.