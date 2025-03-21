Mistral Introduces DCP1000 Module for Advanced Radar Applications

Mistral Solutions Private Ltd, a subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies Limited, announced the release of the DCP1000 Module on March 21, 2025. This module is designed for real-time capture and playback of mmWave radar data. The compact and user-friendly DCP1000 utilizes the low-power Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA platform. It offers high-speed, low-latency data capture through Gigabit Ethernet and supports Hardware-In-Loop (HIL) playback. Early samples of the module are now available.

The DCP1000 module captures raw ADC data from Texas Instruments’ mmWave radar modules via an LVDS interface. This allows for immediate data processing. The module streams the converted data to a host PC at 1Gbps Ethernet speed. Applications for this technology include autonomous systems, industrial automation, and advanced sensing. An 8-bit DMM/Trace interface enables HIL playback for radar data processing, calibration, and testing.

Key features of the DCP1000 Module include:

LVDS interface for capturing raw ADC data from TI radar sensors.

DMM/Trace interface for radar data playback (HIL) and data processing.

SPI and I2C serial interfaces for configuration and control.

QT-based GUI for host PC configuration, capture, and data visualization.

Compatibility with TI’s mmWave Studio for raw data capture and post-processing.

Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA with up to 100K logic cells.

2GB LPDDR4 memory.

1Gbps Ethernet with RJ45 port for high-speed data transfer.

The DCP1000 module includes a software suite featuring a QT-based Host PC application for configuration, capture, and visualization of radar data. The module supports firmware upgrades, advanced signal processing, and real-time visualization.

Muralikrishnan D, CEO of Mistral Solutions, stated that the DCP1000 will significantly speed up the development and validation of radar-based applications by providing real-time data capture, playback, and integration with TI’s mmWave Radar platforms. He also mentioned Mistral’s expertise in radar technologies and partnerships with Lattice Semiconductor and Texas Instruments.

Jerry Xu, President of APAC at Lattice Semiconductor, highlighted the collaboration with Mistral Solutions to enhance real-time radar data processing and module integration, ultimately accelerating customer innovation through their low-power FPGA solutions.

The DCP1000 Module is available for early sampling starting today, priced at $649. Orders can be placed through the Mistral Webstore with an official lead time of 6 to 7 weeks.

Further details can be found at https://www.mistralsolutions.com/dcp1000 or by contacting info@mistralsolutions.com.