Moto G24 Power Launches in India: A Comprehensive Guide to Price, Specs, and Offers

Motorola has recently introduced the Moto G24 Power to the Indian market, a device that’s capturing attention with its robust MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a hefty 6,000 mAh battery, all priced attractively under ₹10,000. This latest addition to the Moto G series stands out for its balance of performance, battery life, and affordability, aiming to cater to the budget-conscious consumer without compromising on key features.

Key Highlights:

MediaTek Helio G85 SoC for reliable performance.

Large 6,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

Dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor.

6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Android 14 OS with promised updates.

The Moto G24 Power is available in two variants: one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at ₹8,999, and a higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at ₹9,999. Motorola offers the phone in two color options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue, providing aesthetic choices to potential buyers​​​​​​​​.

Detailed Specifications and Features

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Helio G85 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance across applications and games. Its 6.5-inch display offers an HD+ resolution and a high 90Hz refresh rate for a fluid viewing experience. A noteworthy aspect of the device is its dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro sensor, alongside a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls​​.

Connectivity and Durability

The Moto G24 Power supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and has a water-repellent design, making it a practical choice for daily use. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, enhancing its user experience​​​​.

Sales Information and Launch Offers

The phone will be available for purchase starting February 7 via Flipkart, Motorola India’s website, and select retail stores. As part of the launch promotion, Motorola is offering a ₹750 additional discount on exchanging an old smartphone​​​​.

The Moto G24 Power positions itself as a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment in India, emphasizing long battery life, solid performance, and comprehensive features at an accessible price point. Its launch is a strategic move by Motorola to capture the attention of cost-conscious buyers looking for a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank.