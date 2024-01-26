Moto G24 Power Set to Electrify Indian Market on January 30: A Glimpse into Specs, Pricing, and Design

The much-anticipated launch of Motorola’s Moto G24 Power in India is set for January 30, 2024. This launch is expected to bring an affordable yet feature-packed device to the Indian smartphone market.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date: January 30, 2024

Expected Price: Around ₹10,000

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP primary, 2MP macro rear cameras, and a 16MP front camera

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Battery: 6,000mAh with 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 14

Available Colors: Ink Blue, Glacier Blue

Expected Specifications

The Moto G24 Power is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design, offering an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and is expected to come in configurations of 4GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options.

In the camera department, the phone is set to have a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it boasts a 16-megapixel front camera. The device will run on Android 14, with Motorola’s My UX on top, and promises one major Android OS upgrade and three years of security patches.

Design and Build

The Moto G24 Power is designed with an IP52-rated water-repellent chassis, measuring 163.49 x 74.53 x 8.99mm and weighing 197 grams. The device will be available in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue color options, featuring a rectangular camera module and an M logo on the back, along with flat sides.

Connectivity and Battery

For connectivity, the handset includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone also includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A significant highlight is its 6,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging.

Display and Design: The Moto G24 Power is expected to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, providing a smooth visual experience with its 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s design includes an IP52-rated water-repellent chassis, ensuring durability and resilience against minor water exposure.

Camera Capabilities: Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 16-megapixel front-facing camera is ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Connectivity and Sound: The device supports essential connectivity features such as dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The inclusion of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support enhances the audio experience for users.

Performance and Storage: Powered by the efficient MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Moto G24 Power is expected to offer seamless performance. It will be available in multiple configurations, including 4GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options, catering to different user needs.

Expected Price and Availability

The Moto G24 Power is expected to be priced around ₹10,000, offering an affordable option in the Indian market. It will be available through Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and various retail stores across India.

The Moto G24 Power is poised to be a notable entry in India’s budget smartphone segment, balancing cost-efficiency with robust features. Its large battery, high-quality camera setup, and the latest Android OS, coupled with an appealing price point, make it a promising option for smartphone enthusiasts.