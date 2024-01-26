Moto G24 Power Set to Electrify the Indian Market: Launch Date, Specs, and Pricing

Motorola is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Moto G24 Power in India, slated for January 30, 2024. This launch follows the introduction of the Moto G34 5G earlier in the month, marking another significant addition to Motorola’s smartphone lineup.

Key Highlights

Launch Date: January 30, 2024

Display: 6.5-inch LCD, HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

Camera: 16MP front, 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera

Battery: 6,000mAh with 30W charging

Operating System: Android 14

Price: Expected around Rs 10,000

Detailed Specifications and Design

The Moto G24 Power is a testament to Motorola’s commitment to providing feature-rich smartphones at competitive prices. The device boasts a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the device, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 16MP front camera and the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For security, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 14 with My UX, promising an Android OS upgrade and three years of security patches.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The Moto G24 Power caters to various connectivity needs with its dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Audiophiles will enjoy the stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, and the water-repellent design adds an extra layer of durability.

Availability and Pricing

Motorola is set to unveil the Moto G24 Power in two color variants: Ink Blue and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is expected to be available for purchase through Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and various retail stores. Given its specifications, the Moto G24 Power is anticipated to be priced around Rs 10,000. However, official confirmation regarding the price will be given on the launch day.

Conclusion

The Moto G24 Power is poised to be a significant player in the budget smartphone segment in India. With its impressive specs, including a large battery, efficient processor, and robust camera setup, it aims to offer a comprehensive smartphone experience at an affordable price point.