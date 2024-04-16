Moto G64 5G Launched in India: A Detailed Overview

Discover the Moto G64 5G with a 50MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7025 launched in India. Learn about its specs, price, and availability. Perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for a powerful new smartphone.

Motorola has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Moto G64 5G, in India, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset and a robust 50-megapixel camera. Scheduled for release on April 16, 2024, this new addition to Motorola’s smartphone lineup brings a mix of powerful performance and high-resolution photography at a competitive price point.

The Moto G64 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and superior display clarity. Its robust design includes Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a durable choice for daily use. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, an enhanced version of its predecessor, providing increased processing power and efficiency.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization for sharp, detailed photos, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens that also supports macro and depth photography. The phone’s front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor, perfect for high-quality selfies and video calls.

In terms of memory and storage, the Moto G64 5G offers two variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both support virtual RAM expansion, enhancing multitasking capabilities. The device runs on Android 14, with Motorola promising updates to Android 15 and continued security updates for three years.

Connectivity options are comprehensive, including support for 14 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual SIM capabilities. The device also features stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos, ensuring a rich audio experience.

The Moto G64 5G will be available in three attractive colors: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac, catering to various personal styles. It will be sold online exclusively through Flipkart and can also be purchased at authorized retail stores across India.

The launch of the Moto G64 5G marks a significant addition to Motorola’s G-series, following the popular Moto G54. It promises to deliver a balanced performance with its new chipset and improved camera features at a mid-range price, making it an appealing option for smartphone buyers in India.