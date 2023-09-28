Moto G84 5G Review: A Balanced Performer in the Budget Segment

Motorola has emerged as a solid face in the under INR 30,000 smartphone market in India. The company is best known for delivering value for money handsets with top-notch hardware and a clean software experience.

While the company has many smartphone series running in parallel, the G series has been best best-selling line-up for years. The latest entrant within the series is the Moto G84 5G which promises to take the company’s legacy forward while sticking to a budget friendly under INR 20,000 price segment. We have been using the phone for a little over two weeks now and here’s our full review.

Moto G84 5G Specifications

Before starting with the Moto G84 5G review, let’s glance at the phone’s specifications, pricing, and things we get with the device.

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB

128/256GB Software: Android 13, MyUX

Android 13, MyUX Main Camera: 50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide

50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide Selfie Camera: 16MP

16MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, in-display

Yes, in-display Battery: 5,000 mAh, non-removable

5,000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 30W fast charging

Moto G84 5G Review – Design & Display

When it comes to aesthetics, the Moto G84 5G closely mirrors its counterparts within the same lineup, exhibiting the same fit and finish. Its design is characterized by a squared-off build, highlighted by a flat plastic frame seamlessly connecting the front glass to the faux leather backplate. The rear of the device features a substantial camera island housing the dual-camera lens setup and the LED flash, while the Motorola logo graces the lower part.

Holding the phone imparts a distinct sense of sturdiness and ergonomic comfort, with its weight distribution expertly balanced. Upon flipping the device, you are greeted by the expansive display, featuring a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout and slim bezels. The right side accommodates the power button and volume rockers, while the left side houses the SIM tray. At the bottom, you’ll find the USB-C port, primary microphone, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the speaker unit.

The Moto G84 boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ pOLED panel with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of visual performance, the display adheres to its fundamental strengths, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colors. Its HDR10+ certification further elevates the overall visual experience. However, it’s worth noting that access to HDR content is currently limited to the YouTube app.

For enhanced security, the Moto G84 comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This scanner ensures swift authentication, although some users may require a brief adjustment period due to its slightly lower placement on the display compared to conventional locations.

Software and Performance

In terms of software, the Moto G84 5G operates on Android 13, with Motorola’s MyUX skin overlaying it. To their credit, Motorola has adhered closely to stock Android, making only minor adjustments to certain settings. Notably, the phone arrives with a minimal pre-installed app selection, a rarity in today’s smartphone landscape. Additionally, it’s worth highlighting the inclusion of gestures, which have become a key feature of the MyUX.

For users seeking to enhance the UI experience, the Moto G84 offers full Material You theming support, allowing system icon colors to dynamically change in response to the wallpaper. Furthermore, the device boasts an Always-on Display feature, opening the door to numerous personalization possibilities.

Shifting our focus to performance, the Moto G84 is powered by the aging Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and offers a generous 256GB of internal storage. While the Snapdragon 695 may be nearly two years old, it continues to serve as the gateway into the realm of 5G, supporting all major 5G bands.

Benchmark rankings may not place the Snapdragon 695 at the pinnacle, but it effortlessly handles day-to-day tasks. In our testing, the Moto G84 achieved a single-core score of 830 points and a multi-core score of 1961 points on Geekbench 6. This positions it a step ahead of competitors boasting similar specifications.

Gaming performance on the Moto G84 5G delivers an average experience at best. The device capably handles light to medium-level gaming titles without noticeable hitches. Popular games like Asphalt 9 Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG run smoothly, maintaining frame rates between 30fps and 60fps.

Camera and Battery

The Moto G84 5G is equipped with a dual-camera system at the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary camera featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens. Additionally, a 16-megapixel front camera is onboard for selfies and video calls. Fortunately, Motorola has made a notable improvement by omitting the 2MP sensors found in previous models, earning positive points in our assessment.

Regarding actual camera performance, the primary rear camera delivers commendable results in well-lit conditions, showcasing vivid colors and sharp details. However, there are instances where shadows in HDR shots are inadequately exposed, and low-light photography encounters similar challenges. The inclusion of a Night mode helps alleviate noise issues in darker settings, although the camera’s less robust Image Signal Processor (ISP) struggles to keep pace.

Portrait mode photography, whether in daylight or low-light environments, consistently yields satisfactory outcomes. The ultra-wide lens successfully maintains decent image detail. On the selfie front, the Moto G84’s front camera excels in capturing striking portraits with impressive background separation.

When it comes to battery life, the Moto G84 5G provides an average screen-on time (SoT) of approximately seven hours, thanks to its 5,000mAh battery. Charging the device from 1% to 100% takes just under two hours, utilizing the provided 30W adapter.

Moto G84 5G Review – The Verdict

The Moto G84 5G maintains its commitment to delivering a well-rounded user experience. It boasts a design that exudes a relatively premium look and feel, featuring a faux leather back, a bright pOLED display, a capable Qualcomm SoC, clean software, and impressive battery life.

However, there is room for improvement. For instance, the aging Snapdragon 695 could have been upgraded to a more recent SoC. Additionally, more clarity regarding future Android updates would have been welcomed.

In summary, the Moto G84 5G stands up well to the competition, including devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, and the iQOO Z7s 5G. Its combination of features and performance make it a compelling choice in its price range.